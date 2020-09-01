Siemens Energy and Kineticor advance Canada's decarbonization efforts

Siemens Energy received the order from Kineticor, a developer and manager of clean power projects across Canada with the end user being the Cascade Power Project Limited Partnership. The order value is in excess of EUR330 million. The plant is expected to begin operating in 2023.

Per the agreement, Siemens Energy will provide two highly efficient SGT6-8000H gas tubines in single shaft combine cycle configuration, steam turbines and heat recovery steam generators as well as long-term services.

The 900MW Cascade Power Plant, to be located near Edson, Alberta, is designed to produce low emissions and highly efficient electricity that is expected to supply over eight percent of the province's average electricity demand. Furthermore, the project is expected to create 600 peak jobs and 25 long-term positions.

In the power sector, Alberta contributes over 50 percent of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions and as such the Cascade Power Plant is expected to result in one of the largest emissions reduction opportunities in the country's electricity sector.

"This agreement is a perfect testament to Siemens Energy's long-term commitment to helping our customers meet their decarbonization goals," said Jochen Eickholt, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy. "The Cascade Power Plant project will benefit Alberta by not only substantially reducing emissions, but also by providing jobs and other economic benefits to the region."

"Kineticor is extremely pleased to have Siemens Energy as part of this project," said Andrew Plaunt, CEO of Kineticor. "The state-of-the-art technology and service they are providing will enable the project to contribute to reducing Alberta's carbon footprint while providing a reliable source of energy."

And Arne Wohlschlegel, Managing Director of Siemens Energy Canada, added: "Siemens Energy gas turbine technology is among the most efficient powerful gas turbines in commercial operation and we are proud to be a part of the Cascade Power Plant project that will greatly impact Alberta's economy and energy supply. We look forward to working with Kineticor and the other partners throughout the project."

Making a global contribution to decarbonization, Siemens Energy offers all core technologies for a long-term CO 2 -free energy supply – from power and heat generation by renewable energies or gas-fired power plants, to power transmission and distribution, to efficient electrolysis for hydrogen production.

This press release is available at: https://sie.ag/2ESCuTz

For further information on Siemens Gas and Power, please see

www.siemens.com/energy

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG is the global energy business of the Siemens group, which has been working with its customers on solutions for the evolving demands of industry and society for more than 150 years. With planned stock listing, Siemens' energy business will operate independently as Siemens Energy in the future.

It will offer broad expertise across the entire energy value chain, along with a comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators, the oil and gas industry, and other energy-intensive industries. With its products, solutions, systems, and services, Siemens Energy will address the extraction, processing, and transport of oil and gas as well as power and heat generation in central and distributed thermal power plants, and power transmission and technologies for the energy transformation, including storage and sector-coupling solutions. The majority stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will round out its future-oriented portfolio. With its commitment to leading the way in decarbonization of the global energy system, Siemens Energy will be a partner of choice for companies, governments, and customers on their path to a more sustainable future. With around 90,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Energy will help shape the energy systems of today and tomorrow.

www.siemens-energy.com

About Siemens Energy Canada

Siemens Energy Canada Limited, the independent energy business of Siemens, has been working with its customers on solutions for the evolving demands of industry and society for almost 110 years. Siemens Energy Canada offers broad expertise across the entire energy value chain, along with a comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators, the oil and gas industry, and other energy-intensive industries. With its products, solutions, systems, and services, Siemens Energy Canada addresses the extraction, processing, and transport of oil and gas as well as power and heat generation in central and distributed thermal power plants, and power transmission and technologies for the energy transformation, including storage and sector-coupling solutions. With its commitment to leading the way in decarbonization of the energy system, Siemens Energy Canada is the partner of choice for companies, government, and customers who are on their path to a more sustainable future. With about 1,500 employees working together coast-to-coast, Siemens Energy Canada will shape the energy system of today and tomorrow.

SOURCE Siemens Energy

For further information: Contact for journalists: Ann Adair, VP, Communications, Siemens Energy Canada, Phone: (416) 567-7831, E-mail: [email protected]