Siemens Canada unveils expansion and modernization of Drummondville manufacturing facility

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Siemens Canada welcomed customers, partners and government officials today to celebrate the completion of a year-long expansion project at its Drummondville manufacturing facility. The project is a major milestone in the company's ongoing investment in advanced, sustainable, and digitally enabled manufacturing in Québec and across Canada.

The expansion includes the opening of a second Drummondville location, significantly increasing manufacturing capacity and flexibility at the plant, while integrating advanced digital tools, automation, and a modernized facility layout. The project includes the addition of more than 40,000 square feet of new production space, expanded logistics capabilities, and the deployment of digital design-to-manufacturing technologies that enhance productivity, quality, and customer lead times.

The completed scope represents an investment of approximately $14 million by Siemens Canada and builds on the company's long-standing collaboration with the Government of Québec, including financial support in the form of a $5.6 M loan to accelerate improvements at the site.

"For more than 50 years, Siemens Canada has proudly manufactured high-quality electrical products in Drummondville for customers across the country," said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO of Siemens Canada. "This expansion ensures we can continue to scale and innovate to best serve Canadian customers. It also strengthens Canada's manufacturing competitiveness, creates high-quality jobs, and showcases what is possible when digitalization, sustainability, and industrial expertise come together."

The Drummondville facility manufactures a wide range of electrical products, including load centres, meter centres, panel boards, power panels, and switchboards for residential, commercial, and industrial applications built with 100% Canadian steel to ensure quality and reliability. Siemens is the only major electrical distribution manufacturer that manufactures residential load centres and metre centres in Canada.

With the modernization complete, Siemens Canada is targeting a significant increase in production capacity, improved flexibility for complex products, and faster delivery timelines to meet growing demand, particularly from smart infrastructure and data centre markets.



The project has also delivered strong economic benefits for the region. Approximately 40 new jobs have been created, and nearly 400 employees now work at the site. Siemens Canada sources approximately $26 million annually in materials from Québec suppliers, including local vendors in the Drummondville area, reinforcing its commitment to regional economic development.

Québec government officials highlighted the importance of the project for productivity, innovation, and regional growth.

"The expansion and modernization of Siemens' Drummondville facility is a clear demonstration of the strength and resilience of Québec's manufacturing sector. This investment will help boost productivity, create high-quality jobs, and further strengthen our industrial expertise. At a time when competitiveness, innovation, and economic autonomy are more important than ever, we are proud to support projects that position Québec as a leader in advanced manufacturing and sustainable economic growth," said Bernard Drainville, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy for Québec.

With a strong focus on made-in-Canada manufacturing, digital transformation, and sustainable operations, the Drummondville project reflects Siemens Canada's broader commitment to building resilient supply chains, supporting local communities, and advancing Canada's industrial competitiveness.

About Siemens Canada

Siemens Canada is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology with purpose, transforming the everyday, for everyone, since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more liveable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2025, which ended September 30, 2025, Siemens Canada had revenues of approx. $2.3 billion CAD. The company has approximately 4,600 employees from coast-to-coast and 38 office and production facilities across Canada.

SOURCE Siemens Canada

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