OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Siemens Canada is partnering with Airbus for a comprehensive decarbonization and energy efficiency project at Airbus' A220 final assembly plant in Mirabel, Quebec. This collaboration is one of several key components of Airbus' program to minimize the company's operational environmental footprint through targeted reductions in CO 2 emissions and energy consumption.

Siemens Canada Partners with Airbus (CNW Group/Siemens Canada)

The project underscores Airbus' purpose to pioneer sustainable aerospace and supports the company's ambitious environmental targets. Through its programme to reduce its global operational environmental footprint, Airbus has put in place targets to reduce overall Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 85%, and decrease energy consumption by 20% by 2030. Siemens Canada's expertise is instrumental in helping Airbus achieve these goals as they relate to the 1.5-million-square-foot Mirabel facility, delivering value while not disrupting daily operations at the plant.

Upon completion, the project is expected to deliver considerable benefits for Airbus, including an estimated ~50% reduction in CO 2 emissions energy consumption and ~25% decrease in associated energy costs at the Mirabel final assembly plant. The initiative will help modernize Airbus' mechanical infrastructure and building automation systems. It will also help improve user comfort within the facilities while leveraging proactive collaboration with Hydro-Québec to maximize subsidies and credits related to demand response during the winter.

"This partnership underscores Siemens' commitment to transforming Canadian industries with scalable solutions that drive environmental stewardship, sustainable development and economic efficiency," said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO of Siemens Canada. "We value the trust the Airbus team has put in Siemens to help them achieve their CO 2 emission reduction targets in Canada."

Key initiatives to be implemented by Siemens Canada to support Airbus in working towards the company's decarbonization goals include:

Increasing energy productivity and lowering operating costs through rate optimization, implementation of energy efficiency measures and managing power demand in winter.

Installing a state-of-the-art electric steam boiler, which will significantly reduce GHG emissions and provide approximately 100% humidification redundancy critical for Airbus' manufacturing process.

Optimizing the operation of the facility's current incinerator and strategically prioritizing electricity use during off-peak hours to minimize natural gas consumption.

Optimizing the HVAC system by minimizing the use of existing gas-fired air-heaters, and introducing passive heat recovery combined with heat pumps for heating and partial cooling.

Upgrading an existing transformer and adding an additional transformer to offer enhanced capabilities for decarbonization.

Participating in the Hydro-Québec Demand Response Option Program.

The collaboration between Siemens and Airbus marks a tangible step towards operational efficiency for the Mirabel A220 production facility and showcases a practical model for industrial decarbonization.

About Siemens Canada

Siemens Canada is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology with purpose, transforming the everyday, for everyone, since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more liveable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2025, which ended September 30, 2025, Siemens Canada had revenues of approx. $2.3 billion CAD. The company has approximately 4,600 employees from coast-to-coast and 38 office and production facilities across Canada.

SOURCE Siemens Canada

Contact for journalists: Laura Heidbuechel, Communications Manager, Tel.:1.289.952.1600, E-mail: [email protected]