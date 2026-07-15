Siemens expands Saskatoon R&D hub to advance Industrial AI in semiconductor design

10,000-square-foot expansion strengthens Siemens' electronic design automation (EDA) capabilities

Up to 100 new high-tech roles planned to support AI-driven semiconductor design

Investment reinforces Canada's role in Siemens' global Industrial AI strategy

SASKATOON, SK, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Siemens today announced a major expansion of its Saskatoon research and development hub, strengthening Siemens' EDA business within Siemens Digital Industries Software to support rising global demand for advanced semiconductor and artificial intelligence technologies. The expansion adds 10,000 square feet at the Innovation Saskatchewan Research and Technology Park, bringing the site to approximately 45,000 square feet and enabling continued growth in AI software development for next-generation chip design.

"The global semiconductor market is entering a historic phase of growth driven by AI," said Amit Gupta, senior vice president, general manager and chief AI strategy officer, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The advanced AI software developed in Saskatoon helps customers tackle the most demanding chip design challenges. This expansion reflects Siemens' long-term commitment to Canada's innovation ecosystem and to advancing Industrial AI that delivers real customer value."

"The Saskatoon site is a standout example of how Siemens combines local talent with global scale," said Faisal Kazi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Canada, Siemens. "What began as an entrepreneurial success has become a strategic center of excellence that serves customers worldwide. This expansion demonstrates our confidence in the Canadian tech sector and its ability to compete on a global stage."

"Siemens' expansion in Saskatoon is another example of how strategic investments in innovation are creating opportunities for Canadian workers and strengthening our economic future," said The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Québec Regions. "By growing its R&D capacity and advancing AI-enabled semiconductor design, Siemens is helping position Canada as a global leader in the technologies that will drive tomorrow's economy. This investment will create highly skilled jobs, deepen collaboration with Canadian institutions, and contribute to a stronger, more competitive Canada."

"Saskatchewan continues to build momentum as a global leader in innovation and technology, and Siemens' expansion in Saskatoon is another strong vote of confidence in our province. This investment will create up to 100 new high-quality, high-tech jobs for Saskatchewan people, supporting families and strengthening our growing tech workforce. It will also position Saskatchewan at the forefront of industrial AI and advanced semiconductor design. By partnering with our world-class educational institutions and leveraging our skilled workforce, Siemens is helping to drive economic growth, create opportunity, and ensure Saskatchewan remains globally competitive," said Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan.

As semiconductor designs become more complex, AI-enabled electronic design automation software plays an increasingly critical role in helping engineering teams manage scale, performance and energy efficiency. Siemens' investment in Saskatoon supports the development of AI capabilities that help customers design and verify advanced semiconductor systems more efficiently while aligning with Siemens' broader Industrial AI and comprehensive Digital Twin strategy.

The expansion is expected to support the creation of up to 100 new highly skilled roles over the next two years, growing the local workforce from approximately 300 to 400 employees. Recruitment will focus on software engineering, AI research and customer application expertise, reinforcing Saskatoon's position as a key global hub within Siemens' R&D network.

The announcement was marked by an on-site event attended by government, academic and industry leaders, highlighting Saskatchewan's growing role in the global technology landscape. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe noted the economic and innovative impact of Siemens' continued investment in the region.

The Saskatoon hub also builds on Siemens' long-standing collaboration with the University of Saskatchewan, including the Siemens-supported EDA Chair, which helps develop specialized skills and strengthens the regional deep-tech talent pipeline.

To learn more, visit www.siemens.ca

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Canada is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and healthcare. The company's purpose to is to create technology with purpose, transforming the everyday, for everyone, since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more liveable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2025, which ended September 30, 2025, Siemens Canada had revenues of approx. $2.3 billion CAD. The company has approximately 4,600 employees from coast-to-coast and 38 office and production facilities across Canada.

Contact for journalists

Laura Heidbuechel

Communications Manager

Siemens Canada

Tel.: 289.952.1600

E-mail: [email protected]

Siemens Digital Industries Software PR Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Siemens Canada