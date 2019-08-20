Sick and vulnerable people must be shown the most profound respect, says the Catholic Church of Montreal

Declaration of Most Rev. Christian Lépine, Archbishop of Montreal

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - No one can remain indifferent to recent reports noting that some sick or vulnerable individuals may have been subjected to questionable spiritual practices by some pastoral care providers.

The Catholic Church of Montreal categorically rejects any spiritual guidance that exerts pressure on the consciences of vulnerable people, and disassociates itself from practices contrary to the inherent values common to both the Catholic Church and society, notably the absolute respect for freedom of conscience.

Catholic pastoral-care providers must act in accordance with the fundamental principles which guide the Church, in other words displaying respect for the convictions and practices of those who are sick and for their families, being there to support his/her life and human dignity in all circumstances.

When sick people and their loved ones reach out for support and accompaniment during their hardships, the Catholic Church of Montreal will be there to ensure that ill and vulnerable people receive the quality support they seek and to which they are entitled.

