Sibos 2023 Returns to Toronto: Metro Toronto Convention Centre to Host Global Finance Event

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Sibos, the prestigious annual conference, exhibition, and networking event organized by Swift for the financial industry, is returning to Toronto and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) for the third time from September 18-21, 2023. This highly anticipated citywide convention will connect more than 8,000 financial industry thought leaders, decision-makers, and experts to address critical issues challenging the global financial ecosystem.

Themed "Collaborative Finance in a Fragmented World", key topics at Sibos 2023 will include ESG, cross-border payments, post-trade data, digital currencies, AI, and managing risks during economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The opening keynote speaker of the conference will be Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and CEO of Bank of America. Dave McKay, President & CEO at RBC, is slated to participate as a speaker for a session about leadership.

The MTCC previously hosted Sibos in 2011 and 2017. In 2017, Sibos generated an estimated $29.4 million in economic impact for Toronto and the province of Ontario. This year's event is set to deliver a similar result. Sibos' third arrival in Toronto is a nod to the city's position as the second-largest financial hub and the fastest growing technology centre in North America.

Sibos 2023 will leave a legacy in Toronto in several impactful ways. This year, the event will challenge attendees and exhibitors to take the Sibos Sustainability Pledge. For exhibitors, this represents a commitment to use eco-friendly materials, hire staff from the Toronto region, and ensure diversity within their event team. For attendees, the pledge offers the option to eat a meat-free lunch for at least one day of the event, support a charity partner, or attend a conference session about diversity in the workplace. Sibos has designated Toronto's SickKids Foundation as a partner charity. The foundation's team will be present to accept donations in a specific area on the trade show floor called the #LeadtheChange village.

Jaime Lee, Head of Sibos, said: "Sustainability is a key priority for Sibos and we are therefore delighted to be collaborating again with such a progressive, forward-looking venue. As one of the fastest growing financial hubs in the world, Toronto is an ideal location for the Sibos community to come together to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the global financial industry. We look forward to welcoming this year's participants to the MTCC for what promises to exciting week of knowledge sharing, debate, and networking."

"Beyond its global impact on the financial sector, Sibos sets an inspiring example for sustainability, community care, and championing diversity and inclusion - values that resonate with our Centre," said Lorenz Hassenstein, President & CEO at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. "We are very pleased to welcome back Sibos for the third time and look forward to providing a world-class venue, great service, and creating an atmosphere of knowledge-sharing and collaboration".

About the Metro Toronto Convention Centre:

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is Canada's number one convention and trade show facility. Over the past 38 years, the Centre has hosted over 22,000 events and has added over $8.5 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. For further information, please visit www.mtccc.com.

SOURCE Metro Toronto Convention Centre

For further information: Media contact: Melanie Wade, Social Media and Communications Specialist [email protected]