Metro Toronto Convention Centre Celebrates 40 Years of Successful Events and Community Impact

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 2, 2024, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) will celebrate its 40th anniversary. For four decades, the MTCC has hosted world-class events in the heart of Toronto that inspire innovation, create connections, and contribute to the success of the city and region. The Centre has generated an estimated $9.2 billion in economic impact since 1984, more than any other convention centre in Canadian history.

Since 1984, the MTCC has welcomed over 69 million visitors and hosted more than 22,000 events, including high-profile meetings like the G20 Summit (2010), the G7 Summit (1988), the International AIDS Conference (2006), and SIBOS (2011, 2017, 2023). The facility is also home to large annual events like the Canadian International AutoShow, Fan Expo, the Ontario Dental Association (ODA) Annual Spring Meeting, the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the Canadian Mechanical & Plumbing Exposition (CMPX), and more. For 40 years, the events and meetings that have taken place at the MTCC, including many international conventions making their first appearance in Canada, have played an important role in uplifting Toronto's key sectors and the local economy.

Beyond planning events, the MTCC strives to make a difference in the community. The facility has donated over 500,000 meals to local food rescue organizations and schools. Through its local food program, the facility also works with many regional farms and producers, using its buying power to support local businesses. For example, all the wine and craft beer offered at the MTCC is locally sourced, and most of the food.

"As a first-class venue, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre attracts and hosts a wide range of major conventions, conferences, and high-profile events from all over the world, contributing significantly to Ontario's tourism industry and economy," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "Congratulations on 40 years of success in drawing people to our province and raising Ontario's profile as a destination of choice."

"We are proud to celebrate the Centre's 40-year legacy and we look forward to hosting many more world-class events that make a positive impact in Toronto and Ontario," said Ron Pellerine, Interim President & CEO at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. "The MTCC's accomplishments are a team effort, and we would like to thank our employees, customers, industry partners, and suppliers for their hard work and dedication throughout the years."

MTCC 40 Years Did You Know?

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opened the North Building in 1984.

Nine current MTCC employees have worked at the Centre for 40 years.

The MTCC has been a backdrop for many movies and TV shows such as Total Recall, Suits, The Rick Mercer Report, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Boys.

In 40 years, the largest event by attendance was the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow, which welcomed 371,559 people over 10 days.

The John Bassett Theatre has hosted many exciting events, including the NHL draft (1985), the Canadian Country Music Awards (1988), Gemini Awards (2008), and Canadian Idol (2010).

The annual events with the longest tenures are Canada's Bridal Show and the Canadian Mechanical and Plumbing Exposition (CMPX), which have taken place at the MTCC since 1985.

The Centre has donated over 194 tonnes of furniture, carpet, clothing, toys, and more to local charities like Habitat for Humanity.

The facility's employees can speak 33 different languages combined.

The terrazzo flooring on Levels 500 and 600 is called Turtle Pond, a tribute to the aquatic ecosystem that once thrived on the land before the 20th-century infill of Toronto Harbour.

The MTCC has over 3,000 tables and 24,000 chairs.

About the Metro Toronto Convention Centre:

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is Canada's number one convention and trade show facility. Over the past 40 years, the Centre has hosted over 22,000 events and has added over $9.2 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. For further information, please visit www.mtccc.com.

