A Bold Program Rooted in Today's Realities, with Canada in the Spotlight

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - SIAL Canada kicks off today in Toronto, against the backdrop of a global geopolitical landscape, supply chain tensions, and climate challenges that are reshaping priorities in the agri-food industry. Canada is standing out as a stable, forward-thinking leader with a clear vision for the future. For the first time since the event's creation, SIAL Canada is honouring its host country by naming Canada as the Country of Honour for the 2025 edition. This strong symbolic recognition serves as a strategic platform to showcase the ingenuity, resilience, and diversity of the local food ecosystem. This tribute to Canadian know-how will be reflected throughout the entire program.

CANADA AS COUNTRY OF HONOUR

Developed in partnership with key institutional stakeholders, this initiative goes beyond a ceremonial title — it aims to position Canada as a global leader in food innovation and trade. By strengthening links across the supply chain, it elevates Canadian expertise on the world stage. SIAL Canada 2025 is a strategic opportunity to showcase this leadership and shape the future of food.

"Highlighting Canada this year is more than symbolic — it's a recognition of its leadership on today's critical issues in the agri-food industry. The 2025 program reflects our collective ambition: to bring together top experts from Canada and beyond to spark innovation and move the industry forward," says Tony Melis, CEO of SIAL Canada.

ACCESS TO EXPERTS FOR VISITORS AND EXHIBITORS

From April 29 to May 1, the show will bring together over 1,000 exhibitors and brands, along with 23,000 professionals from more than 70 countries at the Enercare Centre in Toronto. The heart of the event will pulse with an exceptional lineup of over 70 conferences, workshops, panels, competitions, activations, and live podcasts spread across three days. The SIAL Experts will also be on-site, hosting 30-minute interactive sessions in their areas of specialty. These exclusive sessions are designed to engage visitors directly, offering them the opportunity to ask targeted questions about their specific industry challenges.

A MUST-ATTEND EDITION

SIAL Canada 2025 invites you to join us from April 29 to May 1 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto.

Meet the 2025 SIAL Experts

Discover the full program

Press Kit

SOURCE SIAL Canada

Media Contact: Marelle Communications, Charlotte Isambert, [email protected], 514-605-1807