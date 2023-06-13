Shutterstock Studios Sweeps 44th Annual Telly Awards with 15 Wins

Awarded work ranges across gold, silver and bronze levels, multiple client categories and areas of production expertise

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Shutterstock Studios , a division of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) offering end-to-end solutions for global production, including photography, video, animation, virtual production and 3D needs, announced today it has won 15 awards across Gold, Silver and Bronze levels in the 44th Annual Telly Awards. In a highly competitive year for the Telly Awards, Shutterstock Studios' winning work with big brands like Allergan, Lenovo, Carvana, Bayer, and more, illustrates the breadth, depth, and impact of its global production and creative services across branded and unbranded projects and documentary storytelling. In the past year, Shutterstock Studios shot at high-volume and broad scale across approximately 500 shoot days, in 40 countries worldwide, and ultimately delivering an estimated 50,000 unique productions for global brand, agency and media partners.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including BBC World Service, Netflix, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films and more. This was a record breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe, culminating in a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out and spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.

"I could not be prouder of our incredible team at Shutterstock Studios and our wonderful brand partners as we are recognized by the Tellys," said Aiden Darné, VP and Head of Global Production at Shutterstock Studios. "Our awarded work spans multiple clients and industries, showcasing the diversity of our content and the creativity of our team. I am excited to partner with more brands around the world and serve as their complete production partner to develop cutting-edge, authentic work that has a lasting impact."

"The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Shutterstock Studios truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out," said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "Industry leaders like Shutterstock Studios are experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes."

A full list of awards received is below.

Forces of Beauty (Allergan)

Episode 1: FC Internazionale Milano (Lenovo)

Episode 2: Blue Sky Innovations (Lenovo)

Reinventing The Wheel (Carvana)

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners .

