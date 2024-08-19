TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on all parties to reach an immediate agreement to prevent a work stoppage at Canada's major railway companies, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC) and Canadian National Railway Co. (CN) currently scheduled at 00:01 ET Thursday, August 22.

Any disruptions to railway operations could be devastating for small businesses, their employees and communities. Many small businesses rely on rail services to send and receive goods, products and essential materials. The longer the work stoppage goes on, the costlier it becomes for small firms who may lose sales and contracts if goods are not delivered or received on time.

These shutdowns will also disrupt public transit and commuting to big cities such as Toronto or Montreal and lead to increased business costs and supply chain disruptions.

Although the decision by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) prohibited the maintenance of certain activities during a work stoppage, politicians still have the power to change labour laws. CFIB continues to call on the government to make ports and rails an essential service, so they remain fully operational at all times.

