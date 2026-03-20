Showcase your culinary skills with the Spring into Recipes contest

To enter, participants can visit the dedicated contest page at getcracking.ca/easter to select a recipe from EFO's online collection, make it, then upload a photo of the prepared item with their contest submission. There is no limit to the number of entries per person, provided a different recipe is used for each entry.

Whether you prefer cooking or baking, the contest offers a dozen prizes including a Grand Prize of a Cuisinart stand mixer, eggs for a year and an EFO Swag Bag containing Get CrackingTM items. There are also 11 additional prizes to be won, each including eggs for a year and an EFO Swag Bag.

"This contest offers the perfect reason to try out a new recipe that includes eggs," said Donna Lange, EFO Director of Public Affairs. "With spring just around the corner, the Spring into Recipes contest reminds us to get out of the winter rut and liven up our usual breakfast, lunch and dinner routine."

To serve as recipe inspiration, EFO will be sampling the delicious Egg Bhurji Cheese Melt recipe at select Metro and Longo's stores throughout March. Local Ontario egg farmers will be on-hand at each location to distribute samples and interact with shoppers.

For contest details, including recipe inspiration, gallery of entries and rules and regulations, visit getcracking.ca/easter.

About Egg Farmers of Ontario

Egg Farmers of Ontario represents the more than 500 egg farmers and pullet growers in Ontario. It is an independent, self-governing organization funded entirely by egg and pullet farmers. Together our farms produce 292 million dozen eggs each year, supporting over 7,000 associated jobs and contributing more than $2 billion in economic activity every year.

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Ontario

For more information contact: Pam Passerino, Communications Team Lead, 905-858-9790