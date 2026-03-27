EGG FARMERS OF ONTARIO ANNOUNCES 2026-2027 BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOLLOWING 61ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Ontario (EFO) re-elected Scott Helps as Chair and Dan Veldman as Vice Chair at a special meeting held in conjunction with their 61st Annual General Meeting in Niagara Falls on March 24th. Scott Brookshaw and Marcel Laviolette were also re-elected to the Executive, beginning their new term on April 1st.

Scott Helps, an egg farmer from Lambton County has been on EFO's Board since 2012 and has been Chair since 2020. Dan Veldman, an egg farmer from Oxford County has been on EFO's Board since 2011 and Vice Chair since 2020.

"Being re-elected Chair is a humbling privilege," said Scott Helps, EFO Chair. "I am honoured to continue this responsibility and work collaboratively with my Board colleagues to help guide the egg and pullet industry into the future."

During the meeting, Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivered video greetings to the group, while the Honourable Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness brought greetings in person.

This year's meeting focused on consumer marketing. Natalie Rumscheidt, Director of Marketing and Nutrition for Egg Farmers of Canada shared insights and trends for the Canadian egg market. Mary Spicer from the World Egg Organization shared marketing and consumer engagement programs from around the world.

Other speakers during the meeting included Brendan Byrne, Ontario Farm Products Marketing Commission Chair; Scott Helps, EFO Chair; Jennie Riddell from RLB LLP; Ryan Brown, EFO CEO; Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada (EFC) and Drew Black, EFC CEO; Chad Gregory, President and CEO for United Egg Producers; Marcel Laviolette, EFO Pullet Committee Chair; Donna Lange, EFO Director of Public Affairs; Lauren McDonald, Creative Currency; Dave Vandenberg, Manager of the Ontario Poultry Research and Innovation Centre; Maria Leal, EFO Director of Regulatory Compliance and Farming Operations; Janelle Cardiff and Kayla Veldman, Brian Ellsworth Bursary recipients; Joanne Hayes, Morgan Rombouts and Brian Kloosterman, National Young Farmers Program delegates; and Tonya Haverkamp and Will McFall, World Egg Organization Young Leaders Program delegates. A Pullet Growers session was held the day prior led by Alvin Brunsveld, Pullet Director.

The evening banquet recognized Charlie Elliott of Masterfeeds. Charlie has worked in the industry for over 45 years primarily in feed inputs, starting a long career after graduating from the University of Guelph and taking his first job at a small feed mill outside of Ridgetown, Ontario. Over his career, he has been recognized as an advocate for education, extension and making the best information accessible to Ontario poultry farmers. Charlie was an active member of the Poultry Industry Council board, serving two long terms with a special focus on helping new poultry producers get started in the industry. He was awarded the Ed McKinlay Poultry Worker award for 2020.

Also, during the banquet, retiring Board Director Ian McFall (Zone 9) was recognized for his 5 years of service on the Board.

EFO's Board of Directors for 2026-2027 are as follows:

Scott Helps, Zone 1 Lorne Benedict, Zone 2 Dan Veldman, Zone 3 Roger Pelissero, Zone 4 Rick Kootstra, Zone 5 Sally Van Straaten, Zone 6 Scott Brookshaw, Zone 7 George Pilgrim, Zone 8 Ted Hudson, Zone 9 Marcel Jr. Laviolette, Zone 10 Alvin Brunsveld, Pullet Director



Egg Farmers of Ontario represents the more than 500 egg farmers and pullet growers in Ontario. It is an independent, self-governing organization funded entirely by egg and pullet farmers. Together our farms produce 334 million dozen eggs each year, supporting over 7,000 associated jobs and contributing more than $2 billion in economic activity every year.

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Donna Lange, Director of Public Affairs, Egg Farmers of Ontario, (905) 858-9790