SHOW US YOUR SETUP: LG CANADA LAUNCHES BACK-TO-SCHOOL CONTEST

Canadian post-secondary students can enter by sharing how technology supports the way they study, create and unwind

News Summary:

LG Electronics Canada has launched its Back-to-School Contest, inviting eligible Canadian college and university students to showcase their ideal setup for productivity, creativity or entertainment.

No purchase or LG product is required. Participants can feature their current setup or show how LG technology could elevate their ideal space.

To enter, participants must publish an original Instagram post or Reel to a public main feed, follow and tag @LG_Canada, and include #LGBackToSchool in the caption.

Entries will be evaluated equally on creativity and content quality, and positive LG brand integration.

Three prizes are available including one (1) LG gram Pro Laptop, model 16Z95U-G, one (1) LG UltraGear™ WQHD Gaming Monitor, model 34G630A, and one (1) LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor, model 27G610A

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- LG Electronics Canada Inc. (LG) is inviting Canadian post-secondary students to show how technology supports the way they study, create and unwind through the LG Back-to-School Contest: Show Us Your Setup. Running from July 14 to September 3, 2026, the contest invites eligible students to create an original Instagram post or Reel using photos or video, showcasing their ideal setup for productivity, creativity or entertainment. Participants can feature LG technology they currently use or envision how LG products could enhance their everyday experience. No purchase or LG product is required to enter.

How to Enter

Eligible participants can enter by:

Creating an original Instagram post or Reel using photos or video showcasing a setup for productivity, creativity or entertainment and how LG technology could enhance the experience. Publish the content to the main feed of a public Instagram account. Instagram Stories are not eligible. Follow and tag @LG_Canada and include #LGBackToSchool in the caption.

The contest is open to legal residents of Canada, 19 years of age or older. Limit one (1) entry per person. Eligible entries will be judged by LG based on the criteria set out in the terms and conditions. Additional eligibility and content requirements are outlined in the Official Rules.

Three LG Technology Prizes Available

Three prizes are available, with a combined approximate retail value of C$3,949.97:

Prize allocation and fulfillment are subject to the Official Rules.

Celebrating Creativity and Brand Storytelling

Eligible entries will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Creativity and Content Quality, 50 per cent: originality, storytelling and execution

Brand Integration, 50 per cent: how effectively LG is featured in a positive way

Winners will be announced on September 11, 2026. Selected entrants will be contacted following the judging process and must satisfy all verification requirements, including correctly answering a mathematical skill-testing question, before being declared winners.

The LG Back-to-School Contest runs from July 14 at 12:01 a.m. and closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 3, 2026. To learn more and review the complete eligibility requirements and entry conditions, visit the LG Back-to-School Contest page and Official Rules on LG.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]