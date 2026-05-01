New lineup spans first-of-its-kind 5K2K OLED and large-format gaming displays alongside a reimagined wireless Wallpaper TV designed for seamless, design-forward living

News Summary

LG announces Canadian pricing and availability for its 2026 LG UltraGear evo gaming monitor lineup and LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV, first unveiled at CES 2026.

Lineup includes the world's first 39-inch 5K2K curved OLED gaming monitor and LG's largest 5K2K gaming display to date, alongside a 5K Hyper Mini LED model.

The OLED evo W6 introduces a refined Wallpaper design with wireless 4K connectivity via Zero Connect Box for a clean, cable-free installation.

Products available for pre-order on LG.ca and at select Canadian retailers beginning spring 2026, with pricing starting at $1,399.99 CAD for LG UltraGear monitors and $7,999.99 CAD for the OLED evo W6.

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Unveiled at CES 2026, LG Electronics Canada is proud to announce the Canadian pricing and availability of its latest premium gaming monitor lineup - the LG UltraGear evo GX9 (model: 39GX950B-B), the world's first 39-inch 5K2K curved OLED gaming monitor1, the LG UltraGear evo GM9 (model: 27GM950B), a 27-inch 5K Hyper Mini LED gaming monitor and the LG UltraGear evo 52-inch G9 5K2K Gaming Monitor (model: 52G930B-B), the world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor2.

Photo caption: LG Electronics Canada announces pricing and availability of the 2026 premium LG UltraGear evo gaming monitor lineup Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of LG (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada) Photo caption: LG Electronics Canada announces pre-order of the LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of LG (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Also unveiled at CES 2026, is the LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV. The W6 marks the return of LG's iconic Wallpaper TV design, now enhanced with True Wireless technology3 and wireless 4K connectivity via LG's Zero Connect Box. Its 9mm-class slim profile and re-engineered wall-mount system eliminates the gap between the display and the wall, creating a true "wallpaper" effect.

LG UltraGear evo 39-inch GX9 (39GX950B) - World's First 39-Inch 5K2K Curved OLED

Building on the legacy of the GX9 series, the LG UltraGear evo 39-inch GX9 (39GX950B) brings impeccable OLED picture performance to a size and scale not previously available, with near-instant 0.03ms (GtG) response time and a 39-inch 5K2K canvas. As the world's first 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) curved OLED gaming monitor,4 its 21:9 ultrawide format with 1500R curve and 143 PPI pixel density offers a wide, panoramic view and crisp text clarity that pulls players deeper into the action.

"Perfect" OLED Picture Quality at Scale

4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology reaches up to 335 nits typical brightness, supported by VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 and UL-verified Perfect Black, Perfect Colour, and Perfect Reproduction certifications.5 The result is a display where deep blacks, precise colour, and fine scene detail work together to make on-screen environments more readable and more immersive.

Speed and Responsiveness for Competitive Play

Dual-Mode refresh rates of 5K2K at 165Hz or Wide Full HD at 330Hz,6 combined with a near-instant 0.03ms (GtG) response time, help ensure every movement registers immediately. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible7 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro are also supported. AI Upscaling8, AI Sound, AI Scene Optimization, and OLED Care are also included. Connectivity options include DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20),9 HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery.

The LG UltraGear evo 39-inch GX9 is available for pre-order now at LG.ca and will be available in early May at select retailers. MSRP starting at $2,199.99 CAD.

LG UltraGear evo 27-inch GM9 (27GM950B) - Next-Generation 5K Hyper Mini LED Gaming

The LG UltraGear evo GM9 sets a benchmark for 5K gaming with next-generation Hyper Mini LED technology. Designed for players who demand both cinematic picture quality and competitive speed, the 27-inch 5K (5120×2880) display delivers exceptional clarity at 218 pixels per inch, along with ultra-high brightness reaching up to 1,250 nits and VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification.

An evolution of Mini LED backlighting, Hyper Mini LED enhances precision and control with 9,216 mini LEDs and 2,304 local dimming zones. The GM9's robust brightness shines in the moments that matter most – from intense scenes to starry night skies where crisp highlights emerge from deep blacks. Combined with Zero Optical Distance tech, which brings the backlight closer to the panel, reducing light bleed and suppresses blooming, further reinforced by TÜV Rheinland-certified Anti-blooming, Hyper Mini LED produces deeper, more accurate blacks, higher perceived contrast, and cleaner visuals without distracting halo effects.

Dual-Mode Performance for Any Play Style

Dual-Mode refresh rates let players switch between 5K resolution at 165Hz for cinematic, immersive gameplay and QHD at 330Hz10 for fast-paced competitive play, all with a 1ms (GtG) response time that keeps motion clear and ghost-free. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible11 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support deliver smooth, tear-free play across PC and next-gen console setups.

AI Features and Connectivity

Built-in AI Upscaling12 intelligently sharpens lower-resolution source content towards 5K resolution. AI Sound and AI Scene Optimization automatically adjust audio and picture settings to match what's happening on screen, reducing the need to manually tweak settings mid-session. DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20),13 HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery support high-bandwidth connections and desktop convenience in a single cable.

The LG UltraGear evo 27-inch GM9 is available for pre-order starting May 22, 2026 at LG.ca. MSRP starting at $1,399.99 CAD.

LG UltraGear evo 52-inch G9 (52G930B) - the World's Largest 5K2K Gaming Monitor

The LG UltraGear evo G9 is the world's and LG's largest 5K2K gaming monitor14. The 52-inch 21:9 ultrawide format expands the horizontal field of view, giving gamers a broader on-screen perspective while providing ample space for multitasking, content creation, and immersive entertainment.

Designed to align more naturally with the viewer's sightline, the 1000R curve enhances depth and visual continuity, keeping ultra-high-definition detail consistently sharp across the expansive screen.

Immersive Visuals with Breathtaking Speed

Engineered for gamers who demand every competitive advantage, the G9 pairs its expansive 5K2K canvas with a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate for exceptional responsiveness and image fidelity. A 1ms (GtG) response time helps motion stay clean and reduces ghosting, keeping movements sharp and gameplay responsive.

Visuals are equally striking, with VESA DisplayHDR 600 delivering vivid colour and deeper contrast needed to help gamers react sooner, aim closer, and win fights with ease. Combined with up to 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, the G9 renders rich colour, helping fine details stand out in fast-moving gameplay.

AMD FreeSync Premium eliminates tearing and stuttering, keeping motion ultra-smooth and targets clear. The G9 delivers lightning-fast response for PC and next-gen consoles, and HDMI 2.1 unlocks high-refresh, high-bandwidth play. No input juggling, no setup switching, and no performance loss – just crisp, fluid visuals across every genre.

Smart Control and Adaptable Setup for Work and Play

The LG Switch app15 streamlines multitasking by bringing together unique features like Personalized Picture Wizard, Screen Split, and Video Call. Users can fine-tune display settings for different tasks, arrange flexible split-screen layouts to game or work side-by-side, and jump into video calls via shortcut – keeping multiple projects on track effortless.

DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 13.5) delivers ultra-high-speed gaming, while HDMI 2.1 keeps console connections secure through a 4-pole headphone jack that supports game audio and comms with only one connection. The UltraGear evo G9 keeps your setup tidy – even with its massive 52-inch screen – with height, tilt, and swivel to dial in your view, and a slim base that frees up desk space for a cleaner, more refined setup.

The LG UltraGear evo 52-inch G9 (52G930B-B) is available for pre-order now at LG.ca. MSRP starting at $2,399.99 CAD.

LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV

The W6 features LG's iconic Wallpaper TV design, now enhanced with True Wireless technology,16 and wireless 4K connectivity via the Zero Connect Box. The LG OLED evo W6 is available in 77-inch and 83-inch sizes.

Wallpaper Design: Cable-Free Installation with Flush-Wall Mounting

The LG OLED evo W6 is engineered to disappear into its surroundings. Its 9mm-class slim profile and re-engineered wall-mount system eliminates the gap between the display and the wall, creating a true "wallpaper" effect in any living space.

By relocating all input connections to LG's Zero Connect Box – a separate unit that transmits visually lossless 4K video and audio wirelessly from up to 32 feet away – the W6 enables a fully cable-free installation from screen to media source. The result is a display designed to integrate naturally into modern interiors without the visual interruptions of conventional TV setups.

Next-Generation OLED Performance

The W6 is powered by LG's Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, which delivers advanced picture and sound optimization through AI-driven processing. At the core of its visual performance is Hyper Radiant Colour Technology,17 which elevates brightness, colour accuracy and contrast across a wide range of lighting conditions. With Brightness Booster Ultra, the W6 achieves luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter18 than conventional OLED displays.

Reflection Free Premium, Perfect Black and Perfect Colour Certifications

The W6 has earned an industry-first Reflection Free Premium certification,19 designed to minimize reflected light and support immersive viewing in bright-room environments. Perfect Black20 and Perfect Colour21 technologies – both verified by UL Solutions – deliver UL-certified black levels and colour consistency in any lighting environment, ensuring depth, accuracy and vibrancy regardless of viewing conditions.

Premium Gaming Performance: 4K 165Hz VVR

The W6 supports 4K resolution at up to 165Hz with variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium. These features are designed to support ultra-smooth, high-bandwidth gameplay with minimal lag, making the W6 a capable display for competitive gaming as well as cinematic viewing.

webOS Platform: Multi-AI Capabilities and Personalized Discovery

The W6 runs LG's latest webOS platform, delivering personalized user experiences through AI-powered features including Voice ID, Multi-AI integration and an upgraded AI Concierge for intuitive content discovery and navigation.

LG Gallery+: Art and Ambient Display

New for 2026, Gallery+ transforms the W6 into a dynamic digital canvas when not in use as a television. The feature allows users to display curated artwork, personal photos and ambient visuals – taking full advantage of the W6's flush-wall design and OLED picture quality for dual-purpose living space display. The LG OLED evo W6 joins LG's broader 2026 OLED evo lineup alongside the OLED evo G6 and OLED evo C6, offering consumers a range of design-forward and performance-driven displays across multiple series and screen sizes. Together, LG's OLED evo TVs deliver advanced display technologies, wireless innovations and premium form factors designed to suit a variety of living spaces and viewing preferences.

The LG OLED evo W6 is available for pre-order on LG.ca in 77-inch and 83-inch models with an MSRP starting at $7,999.99 CAD.

Availability

The LG UltraGear evo lineup and LG OLED evo W6 are available on LG.ca and through select retail partners, including Best Buy, Costco and Amazon. The 27-inch and 52-inch UltraGear evo will also be available at Best Buy.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.



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1 Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor with 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display.

2 Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.

3 Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

4 Based on published specifications of OLED gaming monitors as of March 2026. LG 39GX950B-B is the first gaming monitor with a 39-inch 5K2K

5 This LG OLED panel has been certified with "Perfect Black," "Perfect Colour with 100% Colour Fidelity," and "Perfect Reproduction." Certificate Numbers: Perfect Black (OLED) – V183632; Perfect Colour – V569367; Perfect Reproduction – V756760 by UL.

6 Requires a graphics card that supports up to 330Hz refresh rate support (Wide Full HD). Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations. Graphics card available separately.

7 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on DisplayPort, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.

8 AI Upscaling requires an input source of at least Wide Full HD resolution. Sources below Wide Full HD are not supported. Upscaling performance may vary depending on source quality.

9 Requires a graphics card that supports DisplayPort 2.1 to achieve up to 330Hz refresh rate support. Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations.

10 Requires a graphics card that supports up to 330Hz refresh rate support (QHD). Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations. Graphics card available separately.

11 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on DisplayPort, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.

12 AI Upscaling requires an input source of at least Wide Full HD resolution. Sources below Wide Full HD are not supported. Upscaling performance may vary depending on source quality.

13 Requires a graphics card that supports DisplayPort 2.1 to achieve up to 330Hz refresh rate support. Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations.

14 Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.

15 LG Switch is a separate app that must be downloaded and installed. To download the latest version of the Switch app, please visit LG.ca.

16 Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

17 Applies to W6, G6 series (except 97-inch models), and C6 series (applies to 77 and 83-inch models).

18 Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region. Peak brightness is 3.9times brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

19 LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation. Applies to W6 and G6 series (except 97, 48-inch models).

20 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

21 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]