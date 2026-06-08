LG LAUNCHES MATCH DAY HEROES TO CELEBRATE THE COMMUNITIES BEHIND CANADA'S SOCCER CULTURE

National contest and video series invites Canadians to nominate their favourite local 'footy hub' for a chance to win the ultimate LG Match Day Upgrade

News Summary:

LG Canada launches Match Day Heroes , a national contest and video series celebrating the local businesses and gathering places bringing footy fans together across Canada.

, a national contest and video series celebrating the local businesses and gathering places bringing footy fans together across Canada. Canadians can nominate their favourite "footy hub" for a chance to win an LG Match Day Upgrade valued at up to $10,000.

The campaign features Ottawa-born soccer star Jonathan David and highlights the connection and shared experiences that unite communities through sport.

The campaign reinforces LG's Life's Good brand promise by celebrating the local footy hubs and communities that help create unforgettable match day moments for fans across Canada.

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) is celebrating the local businesses, gathering places and passionate fans that bring communities together through the game.

Today, LG Electronics Canada announced the launch of Match Day Heroes – a national contest and video content series spotlighting the community spaces where Canadians gather to cheer, connect and celebrate match day moments.

In partnership with Ottawa-born soccer star Jonathan David, LG is inviting Canadians from coast-to-coast to nominate the local footy hubs that make match days unforgettable for a chance to win the ultimate LG Match Day Upgrade.

From neighbourhood sports bars and cafes to beloved community gathering spaces, one winning 'hub' will receive a premium LG technology upgrade valued at up to $10,000.

Rooted in LG's Life's Good brand promise, the campaign celebrates the connection and sense of belonging that sports can inspire in communities across Canada. By shining a spotlight on the local businesses and gathering places or footy hubs where fans come together to celebrate the game, LG aims to recognize the people and spaces that create meaningful shared experiences during Match Day.

"Soccer has a unique way of bringing people together," said Jonathan David, Canadian soccer star. "It's the places where Canadians gather to watch these games that are the real stars - local spots that create a sense of community. My own soccer hub was back in Ottawa, growing up with friends and family. I'm excited to see the special places Canadians nominate and celebrate the people behind them."

Canadians can nominate their Match Day Heroes beginning today by visiting https://www.lg.com/ca_en/about-lg/sponsorship/ and sharing why their favourite local footy hub deserves the ultimate LG Match Day Upgrade. Eligible nominations can include neighbourhood sports bars, cafes, restaurants and other local gathering spaces – or even your own backyard – where fans come together to watch and celebrate the game. The winning entry will receive an LG technology upgrade package designed to elevate the viewing experience for fans. The contest closes on July 26, 2026.

As part of the Match Day Heroes campaign, LG has also produced a video content series highlighting four Toronto-area small businesses and community gathering spaces: Nganda, Liberty Village Market, Este es Columbia, and Amigos da Dundas.

The series celebrates the passion, diversity and community spirit that makes footy culture in Canada so unique while highlighting how sport can strengthen local communities and bring people together through shared experiences - an extension of LG's belief that Life's Good when the community comes together.

To watch the Match Day Heroes videos series, visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/about-lg/sponsorship/.

Visit LG's Sponsorship page to access the Contest entry form and complete all required fields, including submitting a minimum of two photos of the Entrant's footy hub, showcasing the space and reason for the nomination on the Contest entry page:

Tell us about your hub! Share your hub's story. The more detail, the better. Here are a few things to cover: Origin story: How did your hub start? Was it a spontaneous gathering that grew into something bigger? Traditions & rituals: What match day customs have become part of your culture? Your crew: Who shows up, and how did this group come together? Why does it deserve an LG technology upgrade?

Upload at least 2 photos, with a maximum of 6 photos: Show us your hub at its best! Submit photos that capture your space set up and ready for match day! Think screens, appliances, seating, decorations, and any theming that makes your hub uniquely yours and candid shots of your crew in the moment. Picture 1: Show us your crew! A selfie of you and the community you gather with on match days. Pictures 2-6: Show us your footy hub! Include the decorations, layout, appliances/electronics that make up your Match Day viewing.

Submitted materials may be used for marketing purposes, see full contest rules for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of Canada, 19 years of age or older. Contest runs from June 2, 2026 to July 26, 2026. Limit one (1) entry per person. One (1) prize package available, consisting of up to three (3) LG products (approximate retail value up to $10,000 CAD). Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Winner must correctly answer a skill-testing question. Sponsored by LG Electronics Canada Inc. Full rules available on the LG's Sponsorship Page. Self-nominations are eligible to win the Prize. If entrant nominates the community hub, the community hub will receive the Prize if declared a winner. The owner of the nominated community hub must agree to the Contest rules and regulations and consent to receiving the Prize on behalf of their establishment.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of three business units - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, and Eco Solution. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]