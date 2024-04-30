ShopLiftr Raises the Bar for Canadian Retailers with Cutting-Edge Digital Ad Solutions

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - As an industry-leading dynamic digital ad technology company, ShopLiftr consistently raises the bar in creating impactful advertising experiences for Canadian retailers. Harnessing the momentum of current market trends and breakthroughs in the digital ad ecosystem, ShopLiftr directly amplifies the digital advertising efforts of Canadian retailers via its unique dynamic & data-driven solution, offering them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving landscape. With retail digital ad spending accounting for over a fifth of the total, the timing is optimal for retailers looking to enhance their digital footprint and seamlessly integrate it with strong in-store performance.

ShopLiftr offers dynamic and data-driven digital advertising solutions tailored to the needs of Canadian retailers. Their technology enables retailers to create personalized and responsive display and video ad units that resonate deeply with consumers. Learn more about why retailers love ShopLiftr. (CNW Group/ShopLiftr)

ShopLiftr's innovative approach is built on 20 years of expertise in driving retail sales for major brands and retailers across North America. With relevant, accurate, real-time promotion data at the core, ShopLiftr's platform delivers personalized and responsive display and video ad units that resonate deeply with consumers. This empowers Canadian retailers with the tools to create compelling narratives that highlight their unique value propositions and promotions, ensuring their messages hit home with their target audiences.

In light of economic pressures and the rising costs of groceries, consumers are increasingly drawn to value-oriented shopping experiences. ShopLiftr's solutions are adept at engaging the cost-conscious consumer through contextual targeting and sophisticated, non-cookie-based audience tactics, ensuring that advertising is meaningful and relevant from the outset.

Claire, ShopLiftr's expert dedicated to audience targeting strategies, emphasizes the importance of contextual intelligence in our approach: "By focusing on the context in which ads appear, we craft campaigns that are not only privacy-compliant but also highly effective in reaching consumers with the right message at the right time, without relying on traditional cookies."

Moving beyond the reliance on cookies and adapting to stricter data privacy regulations, ShopLiftr has proven to be an adaptable and reliable partner for retailers. The company's channel-agnostic approach ensures that advertising campaigns maintain their effectiveness and consumer trust, even as the landscape shifts.

ShopLiftr employs sophisticated natural language processing techniques and rules-based algorithms to generate impactful ads. This nuanced use of technology enhances ShopLiftr's ability to produce multilingual ad units that connect with consumers in their preferred language, further demonstrating our commitment to creating an engaging and seamless digital journey.

"Delivering a digital advertising experience that not only meets but anticipates the needs of our clients is what sets ShopLiftr apart," says John Scott, CEO & Co-Founder of ShopLiftr. "By being strategic, responsive, and ahead of the curve, we position ourselves as a vital force in the ad tech industry."

As ShopLiftr gears up for the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) STORE Conference in Toronto this May, the team is ready to demonstrate how its fusion of leading-edge technology and market acumen can revolutionize retail strategies. Visit them at booth 210 for a firsthand demonstration of ShopLiftr's state-of-the-art digital advertising solutions and to explore how they can significantly enhance your retail strategy.

