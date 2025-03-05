Empowering Canadian Retail Marketing: ShopLiftr's Dynamic, Omnichannel Ad Tech Bridges the Digital-Physical Divide with Agility and Efficiency

Leveraging Real-Time Data in a Shifting Economy

Canadian retailers and brands are witnessing notable shifts in consumer purchasing behaviours and market dynamics. Advertisers must remain agile and responsive, making real-time promotional data a critical tool for developing effective digital marketing strategies. ShopLiftr's advanced platform aggregates and processes promotional data from 350 retailers across North America, managing over 1.75 million promotions annually. This comprehensive database powers the creation of dynamic digital ads across display, video, and digital out-of-home formats, delivering accurate, real-time deals that connect digital engagement to measurable offline sales. By leveraging this platform, advertisers can swiftly refine their pricing and promotional strategies, deliver flexible messaging, and drive significant in-store sales even amid economic uncertainties.

Dominating the Digital-to-Physical Retail Connection

Advertisers have a significant opportunity to enhance their omnichannel presence by seamlessly connecting digital touchpoints both outside and inside the store. Retail media in Canada is projected to account for about 1 in 5 digital ad dollars in 2025, with a growth rate of 19.7%, more than double the growth in digital ad spending. This rapid expansion is driven by an increase in ad inventory, including on-site ads, off-site ads leveraging first-party retail data, and in-store digital activations. Additionally, CTV viewership is growing faster than its ad spend, with CTV expected to account for 20% of media time per day by 2026.

ShopLiftr can play a pivotal role in this transformation by offering dynamic display, video, and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) ads that connect with consumers in real-time. By utilizing ShopLiftr's adaptable ad tech platform and robust database, advertisers can ensure that relevant, accurate information is ingested and injected into ad units seamlessly, enhancing the consumer experience and driving engagement across all digital mediums. This approach not only maximizes the impact of marketing dollars but also ensures a cohesive and personalized customer journey. This integrated approach has demonstrated success in driving both online engagement and in-store sales, with clients experiencing product sales lift up to 8% or more.

By prioritizing digital signage and integrating first-party data for precise targeting and measurement, Canadian advertisers can capitalize on the growing retail media and CTV trends. ShopLiftr's solutions enable brands to stay ahead of the curve, providing a comprehensive strategy to connect with consumers both online and in-store, ultimately driving growth and engagement in the competitive digital landscape.

Effortless, Scalable Ad Creation with ShopLiftr's SMART Platform

ShopLiftr's SMART platform optimizes digital advertising by tackling one of the industry's biggest challenges: producing vast amounts of personalized, multi-channel creative content efficiently and cost-effectively. Their dynamic creative automation technology empowers advertisers to generate unlimited ad variations across any size or format, maintaining brand consistency while drastically reducing production time.

Proven through successful campaigns, including one that generated over 88,500 creative variations for a major beverage company and another that automated the weekly production of nearly 4,800 ad units (display and video) across 479 retail locations, ShopLiftr delivers unmatched efficiency and impact. With built-in features like real-time geotargeting, multilingual support (English, French, and Spanish), and dynamic creative flexibility, ShopLiftr enables advertisers to deliver highly targeted, personalized campaigns that drive measurable results on any screen, in any size, anywhere.

Making the Complex, Simple

What sets ShopLiftr apart is their ability to transform complexity into opportunity. While their ad tech platform was designed to inspire and purpose-built to drive sales, it inevitably enhances operational efficiency. Whether adjusting prices in response to economic shifts, launching flash promotions to combat inflation, or optimizing hyperlocal offers, ShopLiftr's technology provides the agility and flexibility needed to thrive in today's volatile market. With robust measurement tools tracking every campaign's impact, from incremental sales to foot traffic increases, ShopLiftr delivers the actionable insights and proven results that Canadian brands and retailers need to maintain their competitive edge.

Ready to transform your advertising impact? Harness ShopLiftr's proven technology to drive measurable sales lift, streamline operations, and deliver personalized campaigns that convert.

