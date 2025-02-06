EDMONTON METROPOLITAN REGION, AB, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Alberta businesses now have an innovative solution to simplify their shipping needs and expand their reach with the official launch of ShipAlberta. Powered by an exciting collaboration between Edmonton International Airport (YEG), Edmonton Global, Port Alberta, and Machool Technologies. ShipAlberta is designed to support Alberta businesses in growing, exporting, and competing globally by providing enhanced, cost-effective shipping solutions.

ShipAlberta facilitates access to a multitude of high-value delivery services Post this From left: James Jackson, Alex Lowe, Myron Keehn, Kamyar Asadibeiky, Manisha Arora, Malcolm Bruce (CNW Group/ShipAlberta)

Historically, navigating shipping and logistics has been a significant challenge for many Alberta businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. Limited access to affordable, reliable shipping options often hindered their ability to expand beyond local markets. ShipAlberta addresses these challenges by offering a streamlined solution tailored to meet the needs of Alberta's business community.

ShipAlberta provides Alberta's retailers and businesses with a state-of-the-art shipping platform powered by Machool Technologies. The platform connects users with trusted couriers, offers competitive rates, and seamless tools to automate shipping processes. The platform's user-friendly design ensures that businesses of all sizes can leverage its features to reduce costs. By reducing logistical complexities, businesses can focus on growth while reaching local, national, and international markets with ease.

With Alberta businesses increasingly seeking ways to expand their market reach, ShipAlberta offers a critical solution to meet this demand. The initiative is expected to:

Boost local companies' ability to export goods and services internationally.

Create economic opportunities by attracting additional partners and retailers to join the platform.

Strengthen Alberta's position as a logistics hub and a gateway to global markets.

Create value for shippers by leveraging Edmonton's designation as a foreign trade zone, an initiative branded as Port Alberta .

"Businesses and retailers are the driving force behind Alberta's economic growth. YEG is proud to be a partner in bringing ShipAlberta to the market with its innovative and cost-effective solution for businesses to ship products to their customers seamlessly. YEG's air cargo operations empower businesses to expand and scale efficiently by supporting cargo and logistics for our region. We're contributing to a stronger, more connected economy through forward-thinking and continuous innovation."

- Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

"This is a testament to what regional collaboration can achieve. By leveraging the unique strengths of Port Alberta, we are creating a transformative shipping solution that enables Alberta-based companies to take their products across the region, the country and the world. ShipAlberta is more than just a shipping platform; it's an enabler of economic growth and innovation. By helping Alberta businesses simplify their logistics, we're opening new doors for global success."

– Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global

"We're thrilled to bring ShipAlberta to life. At Machool, our mission is to provide innovative shipping solutions that empower businesses of all sizes. ShipAlberta harnesses our technology and platform to move beyond the traditional 'more volume, better rates' model, delivering seamless and cost-effective shipping for every user. Whether you're a local retailer, an e-commerce brand, or a growing enterprise, this partnership simplifies logistics and ensures your shipments move efficiently across the province and beyond."

- Kamyar Asadibeiky, CEO & President, Machool Technologies

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. YEG is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $4.9 billion and supporting over 21,000 jobs. YEG's Airport City Sustainability Campus is a living lab for innovation, including hydrogen and drone technology, supporting our advancements in transitioning to net-zero by 2050. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG is focused on uniting people for a world of new possibilities through aviation and commercial development, with safety and security always being the top priority. Visit Edmonton International Airport.

About Edmonton Global

The purpose of Edmonton Global is to radically transform and grow the economy of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. We are a not-for-profit corporation founded by 14 municipalities that make up the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Our focus is attracting foreign investment, helping regional businesses export with the world, enhancing our region's global competitiveness, and bringing our region together with a unified voice to attract the attention and interest of investors the world over. Visit Edmonton Global.

About Port Alberta

Port Alberta is Western Canada's premier inland trimodal port, strategically located in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. It connects air, rail, and road networks to global markets, offering supply chain efficiencies, foreign trade zone (FTZ) benefits, and cost-effective logistics solutions. Visit Port Alberta.

About Machool

Machool is a leading logistics technology platform dedicated to simplifying shipping through innovative technology and by connecting businesses with a network of trusted couriers. By providing streamlined tools, competitive pricing, and cutting-edge solutions, Machool empowers businesses to optimize their logistics operations and grow with confidence. Visit Machool.

SOURCE ShipAlberta

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morris, [email protected]