Shiny Health & Wellness Files First Quarter Fiscal 2024

Progress Towards Building A Strong Canadian Brand

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) is pleased to release its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2023 (the "first quarter"). The results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

"This has been a very exciting first quarter at Shiny Health and Wellness. We have introduced many new products one of which is Garlic Chem, a sweet weed introduced by one of our franchisees to our consumers at our dispensaries; we celebrated 420 with a Pot in Lot event at our Windsor store welcoming consumers to meet our staff and learn more about our products from our budtenders. We will continue product knowledge events throughout our chain. At our pharmacy in Cornwall, we began differentiating ourselves from other pharmacies in the hub; we brought M & M meats to satisfy our customers' needs in the area. For myself, it is all about truly listening to our customers and making certain each wall in our box (store) has a purpose and shows a profit." stated Michael Nadeau, CEO.

Corporate Update

On May 31, 2023, the Company press released its failure to file the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2023 and the Ontario Securities Commission issued a CTO to the Company on June 6, 2023. Shiny Health has now filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2023 and related management's discussion and analysis, and officer certifications, as required by Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and it is anticipated that the revocation of the CTO will occur within a few days.

About Shiny Health & Wellness

Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by being a trusted source for health and wellness solutions and services. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies, with its first pharmacy in Cornwall, Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, the Company also operates ShinyBud Cannabis Co., a well-established brand in Ontario strategically located in markets less saturated with cannabis retailers. The Company's board of directors and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. Shiny Health trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinyhealthandwellness.com.

For further information: Michael Nadeau CEO, P: +1 (647) 478-8606 | E: [email protected]; Investor Relations, P: +1(888) 833-1260 | E: [email protected]