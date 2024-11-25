Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. Announces Assignment Under Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. (TSXV: SNYB) ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") announces that it has made an assignment into bankruptcy pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada). The Board determined that the Company continued to experience significant financial difficulties and was no longer able to meet its financial and continuous disclosure obligations as they became due.

B Riley Farber Inc. has been appointed as the Licensed Insolvency Trustee. For more information about the Company's bankruptcy filing, please contact Nerina Jahja at: – [email protected].

For further information, please contact: Brad Kipp, P: +1 (647) 588 8025 | E: [email protected]