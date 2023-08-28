Shiny Health & Wellness Enters into Private Label Partnerships

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB), a leading provider of premium cannabis products announces that its ShinyBud adult use dispensaries in Ontario, will begin sales of Shiny Health's first white label products with two Quebec based licensed producers to manufacture products consisting of hash and THC flower.

"I am excited to introduce our ShinyBud first white label lineup of competitively-priced branded products from Quebec which has been in the works for quite some time. We are looking forward to sharing Shiny Bud Traditional Hash and Ghost Haze with our customers shortly," Said Michael Nadeau, CEO, Shiny Health and Wellness Corp.

These product confirmations come as a result of the licensed producers with whom the Company has entered into white label agreements receiving approval from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"). The initial lineup of Shiny Health & Wellness products, and the licensed producers who have respectively manufactured and received OCS approval for such products, are as follows:

From Oaziz Extracts ("OAZIZ") a privately-held, cannabis processor situated in the vibrant city of Montreal , with a strong commitment to quality and innovation, a next generation finished goods manufacturer introduces Shiny Traditional Hash ; meticulously crafted 3-gram pressed hash. This private label product is soon to be featured in Toronto area ShinyBud dispensaries.





a small privately-held licensed producer of craft cannabis in that is pacesetting, expecting excellence in every aspect of its business and works in a democratic way with its employees. BFFI entered the cannabis industry by applying for a license to become a cannabis micro-cultivator under the Cannabis Regulations. They have achieved the position of a high standing, quality producer and reputable distributor of cannabis with unique products. BFFI introduces the GHOST HAZE-47 Fueled by Shiny, which is a sativa dominant strain with high potency and with a high terpene profile. This amazing cross was made between the legendary GHOST HAZE TRAIN and NY-47. Along with its powerful effects on the body combined with it's high CBG content. Notably, the main terpenes are beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, and beta-Ocimene and It will leave the user clear headed and energetic with euphoria.

About Shiny Health & Wellness

Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by being a trusted source for health and wellness solutions and services. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies, with its first pharmacy in Cornwall, Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, the Company also operates ShinyBud Cannabis Co., a well-established brand in Ontario strategically located in markets less saturated with cannabis retailers. The Company's board of directors and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. Shiny Health trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinyhealthandwellness.com

