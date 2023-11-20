Shiny Health & Wellness Appoints Meris Kott as CEO

Progress Towards Building A Strong Canadian Brand

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) today announces that Ms. Meris Kott, a current Director has been appointed to the role of interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

The Company further announces the resignation of Mr. Michael Nadeau as the Company's CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective November 18, 2023. The Board wishes Mike all the best in his future endeavors.

The Board of Directors feels Meris is the right person to step into the role as interim CEO and is well-positioned to continue advancing our strategy with the Board's ongoing support and oversight. Together with the deep bench of talent across the entire organization, she will ensure SNYB does not miss a beat.

Meris began her journey in cannabis in 2012 developing the first seed to sale dispensing terminal when Colorado was just the first state to approve recreational cannabis sales. She began helping to shape Canada's cannabis industry in 2018, launching a merchant bank to fund newly approved cannabis products and companies entering the new Canadian cannabis sector. She has keynoted at many cannabis conferences and spoken of her belief that the plant has many health and wellness benefits yet to be discovered.

Meris' background is in the global public markets and investment banking, and she started her European experience in The Netherlands in 1983 working for an International Venture Group. In 1985, she moved to the United States where she worked for an American Investment Bank that specialized in funding emerging growth companies. Today, she is CEO of a disruptive psychedelic incubator Xtacy Therapeutics Corp. (a CSE listed corporation) that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of Xtacy is on global wellness, psychedelics, mycology, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies and their clinical studies and trials.

"I am extremely honored and excited to help Shiny Health & Wellness Corp close off Q4 with our new acquisition of Stash & Co., and look for further footholds throughout Canada, the USA and Europe. As someone who has ushered many companies to the next level in the sector, this Company is by far one my favorites, because of the unlimited potential I see ahead for all of us. In this nascent cannabis sector, there is so much more to discover from this plant and also accomplish for the Company and our supportive stakeholders." Said Meris Kott, Interim CEO and Director Shiny Health & Wellness Corp.

About Shiny Health & Wellness

Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by being a trusted source for health and wellness solutions and services. The Company operates ShinyBud Cannabis Co., a well-established brand of adult-use dispensaries in Ontario strategically located in markets less saturated with cannabis retailers.

Shiny Health trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinyhealthandwellness.com

