Shiny Health & Wellness Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) is pleased to announce the full revocation of the cease trade order (the "CTO") by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") and the reinstatement of its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to commence July 5, 2023.

As previously announced the OSC issued a CTO against the Corporation as a result of the Corporation's inability to file its Financial Documents for Fiscal 2023 within the time frame prescribed by National Instrument 51-102. Subsequently, on June 6, 2023, the TSXV suspended trading of the Corporation's common shares.

The Corporation is pleased to report that the CTO was fully revoked on June 29, 2023 upon the OSC having completed a review of the Corporation's continuous disclosure in compliance with Policy Statement 11-207. Further to the revocation of the CTO, SNYB obtained the reinstatement of trading in its common shares through the facilities of the TSXV effective at the opening Wednesday July 5, 2023.

Financial Documents

The Company's Financial documents have all been filed and are available for review under SNYB's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Shiny Health & Wellness

Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by being a trusted source for health and wellness solutions and services. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies, with its first pharmacy in Cornwall, Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, the Company also operates ShinyBud Cannabis Co., a well-established brand in Ontario strategically located in markets less saturated with cannabis retailers. The Company's board of directors and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. Shiny Health trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinyhealthandwellness.com.

For further information: Michael Nadeau, CEO, P: +1 (647) 478-8606, E: [email protected]; Investor Relations, P: +1(888) 833-1260, E: [email protected]