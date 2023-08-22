Shiny Health & Wellness Announces Private Placement Extension

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB), The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"has approved an extension to close the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), announced on July 21, and August 1, 2023, of up to 2,857,143 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering") to September 20, 2023.

The Units will consist of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") exercisable into common shares (each a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at a price of $0.60 per Warrant.

The common shares and the Warrant Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance of the Units in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Private Placement is expected to close on or around September 20, 2023 or such earlier date as may be determined by the directors of the Company.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For further information: Michael Nadeau, CEO, P: +1 (647) 478-8606 | E: [email protected]; Investor Relations, P: +1 (888) 833-1260 | E: [email protected]