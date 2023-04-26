Shiny Health & Wellness Announces CFO Transition

Dominic Lavallée to assume role of Shiny Health & Wellness' Interim Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dominic Lavallée as Interim Chief Financial Officer, in connection with the retirement of Jude Pinto from his current positions as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Jude Pinto joined Shiny Health as a director and Audit Committee Chair on completion of the Company's going public transaction in January 2022, later moving from the board of directors to become a member of executive management as CFO in April 2022. Since that time, Jude has helped the Company settle into sound operational performance and facilitated strategic options exploration and corporate roadmap planning. Jude is returning to his professional roots and has accepted an opportunity within the Financial Institutions and Payment Infrastructure industry, where he has had over 30 years of direct experience. Jude's retirement from the Company will be effective May 5, 2023.

Stepping in as Interim CFO will be Dominic Lavallée. Dominic has been the Company's Corporate Controller since incorporation, leading Finance along with several HR, Technology and corporate shared services. He is a Certified Public Accountant with Master's and Bachelor's degrees from HEC Montreal. Dominic has spent over 10 years in Retail and Quick Service Restaurants finance and continues to be instrumental in helping the Company operate soundly and evolve.

Shiny Health is pleased to welcome Dominic to the executive team, and wishes Jude all the best in his future endeavors.

Dominic's appointment as Interim CFO is conditional upon TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, in accordance with its policies applicable to all listed issuers.

About Shiny Health & Wellness

Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by being a trusted source for health and wellness solutions and services. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies across Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, the Company also operates ShinyBud Cannabis Co., a well-established brand in Ontario strategically located in markets less saturated with cannabis retailers. The Company's board of directors and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. Shiny Health trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinyhealthandwellness.com .

For further information: Kevin Reed, Chairman & CEO, P: [email protected]; Investor Relations, E: [email protected]