Shiny Health & Wellness AGM Results

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB), a leading provider of premium cannabis products is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the detail of the Company's Management information Circular dated July 5, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). A total of 7,405,478 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 69.48% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

Election of the Board of Directors nominated;

Re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP Chartered Accountants, of Toronto, Ontario , as the Company's external auditors for the ensuing year; and

, as the Company's external auditors for the ensuing year; and Approval of the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive plan.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Motions Outcome of Votes Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld For Against Withheld Number of Directors (5) Carried 7,395,478 10,000

99.86 % 0.14 % 0.00 % Micah Das Carried 7,395,478 0 10,000 99.86 % 0.00 % 0.14 % Brad Kipp Carried 7,395,478 0 10,000 99.86 % 0.00 % 0.14 % Mike Nadeau Carried 7,395,478 0 10,000 99.86 % 0.00 % 0.14 % Lyn Christensen Carried 7,395,478 0 10,000 99.86 % 0.00 % 0.14 % Meris Kott Carried 7,395,478 0 10,000 99.86 % 0.00 % 0.14 % Appointment of Auditors Carried 7,405,478 0 0 100.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Approval of 10% rolling equity incentive plan Carried 7,387,352 18,126

99.76 % 0.24 % 0.00 %



The Company notes that Messrs. Donald Schroeder and Roland Walton had requested to not stand for re-appointment to the board. We wish to thank them both for their contributions and service over the past year and wish them both all the best in their future endeavors. The elected directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company's next AGM of shareholders.

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company's Management Information Circular available on SEDAR at www.Sedarplus.ca .

Financing Update

The Company further announces that it will close its previously announced Placement having raised an aggregate total of $435,000 through the offering of Units at a price of $0.35 per Unit (the "Issue Price"). Through the offering the Company issued a total of 1,242,857 shares and 1,242,857 share purchase warrant exercisable for $0.60 until August 1, 2025

About Shiny Health & Wellness

Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by being a trusted source for health and wellness solutions and services. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies, with its first pharmacy in Cornwall, Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, the Company also operates ShinyBud Cannabis Co., a well-established brand in Ontario strategically located in markets less saturated with cannabis retailers. The Company's board of directors and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. Shiny Health trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinyhealthandwellness.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Shiny Health & Wellness Corp.

For further information: Michael Nadeau CEO, P: +1 (647) 478-8606 | E: [email protected]; Investor Relations, E: [email protected] +1(888) 833-1260