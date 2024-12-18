Shifting sands: Alberta's economy in 2025 and 2026

ATB Financial Quarterly Economic Outlook

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Alberta's economy is poised for continued growth in 2025 and 2026, but faces heightened geopolitical uncertainty according to ATB Financial's latest economic outlook. The economy is entering 2025 with momentum driven by robust oil production, surging home construction, and a recent jump in employment. At the same time, the province is navigating rising unemployment as more job seekers come to Alberta and persistent cost-of-living challenges.

ATB Financial's latest economic outlook projects Alberta's GDP to outpace the national economy, growing by 2.5 per cent in 2025 and 2.3 per cent in 2026. This growth is fueled by strong energy sector performance, emerging sectors like technology and petrochemicals, and continued interprovincial migration. While falling interest rates will support a rebound in consumer spending, trade uncertainty and a slowdown in international migration will create a headwind. As a result, ATB Financial has lowered its GDP growth forecast from its October outlook, which had projected 2.8 per cent growth in 2025 and 2.5 per cent in 2026.

Given the uncertainty, ATB Financial has prepared alternate scenarios, including the potential impact of escalating trade tensions that could hinder business investment and economic growth. The upside includes minimal trade actions and more major projects proceeding.

"Alberta's economy has been resilient in 2024 and has momentum heading into the new year, but we're entering a period of heightened uncertainty," says ATB Financial Chief Economist, Mark Parsons. "After a period of high inflation, the next challenge will be navigating the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs and adjusting to major population shifts."

