Shifting back to a four-day in-office work week? 407 ETR is helping drivers beat congestion and save time through rush hour driving offers

Customers are encouraged to check their My Account, as a variety of customized offers are currently in market. Enrolment for the latest offers closes on September 30, 2025. Eligible customers will receive confirmation of their successful registration.

Driving offers are designed to boost trips in sections of Highway 407 ETR that can accommodate more traffic without disrupting the world-class driving experience that motorists rely on. As of August 2025, more than 400,000 customers have taken advantage of driving offers, collectively receiving over $114 million in free travel or an average savings of over $40 on their monthly bill. "This was an amazing promotion," says Kelly from Hamilton, who was enrolled in driving promotions from March to August 2025. "I recently started a new job that has me working from home a few days a week. Being able to take the [Highway] 407 [ETR] on the days that I was in office was a game changer."

Driving offers have not only had a significant impact on drivers' wallets but are also making the overall commute smoother for everyone in the GTA. "This year, driving promotions have increased traffic on Highway 407 ETR during morning and afternoon rush hour by an average of 25%," says Shakir Hussein, Director of Traffic, Pricing & Planning. "Between March and August, we've reduced gridlock across the GTA by taking over 33,000 trips off of other congested routes every workday."

407 ETR hopes that the fall campaign will generate a similar response and offer a lighter commute for many workers who will be increasing their trips to the office. "Every day, we help hundreds of thousands of drivers save time and reduce stress, while improving mobility across the region. These promotions are part of our commitment to keeping the GTA moving — so people can spend less time in traffic and more time living," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR.

With strong uptake and positive feedback from drivers, 407 ETR will continue providing driving offers in 2026.

Fast facts:

Enrolment is open for 407 ETR's latest driving offers, running from October 1 to November 30, 2025 . Offers cover all tolls, camera charges and account fees.

. Offers cover all tolls, camera charges and account fees. Customers are encouraged to log in to 407etr.com/myaccount to see if they have received an offer.

To be eligible for an offer, customers are required to have a My Account with no past due balance.

Though transponders are not an eligibility requirement for promotions, customers are encouraged to lease a transponder to save on fees. After three round trips, it pays for itself.

For more information on promotions, visit 407etr.com/promotions.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom