407 ETR expands Route Relief Program -- increasing free trips for low-income drivers

Officially launched in November 2024, Route Relief is the first 407 ETR financial assistance program to offer free monthly trips for a 12-month period. To date, the program has helped more than 2,800 drivers and delivered over $1 million in free travel.

"Route Relief helps more Ontarians reach the places they live, work and connect with every day -- stress-free," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "This program is a key part of our commitment to keep the GTA moving, and we're proud to see how it's helping families save time and access opportunities they might not have considered before."

"We've heard from seniors, single mothers and students who've told us how much Route Relief has made a difference in their lives," says John Galibert, Vice President, Customer Operations. "To amplify its impact, we're making the program even better by adding 24 free trips each year."

Here's what participants are saying about the program:

"As a single mother the financial burden is a lot. The Route Relief Program allowed me to save time in traffic and gas by using the [Highway] 407 [ETR] when needed." – Atyah from Richmond Hill

"Shortens my commute by half and I'm able to spend the evening with my family." – Song from Toronto

"The Route Relief Program made it possible (and much less stressful) for me to afford seeing my family while I have to be living away from home." – Laura from London

"Being a low-income senior and having the need to help take care of grandchildren, Route Relief helped save cost and time, especially during peak hours." – Ownali from Scarborough

"It has completely changed my ability to accept work opportunities that are in other cities because I need to be home for my kids at certain times before and after school which I couldn't manage on regular highways due to traffic." – Michelle from Oakville

"The program encourages us to drive out of town more frequently so that our kids can visit sites like Niagara Falls, Port Hope and [African Lion] Safari." – Norman from Richmond Hill

The Route Relief Program is open to Ontario residents who meet the eligibility criteria. Once enrolled, participants receive automatic credits for up to eight trips per month on Highway 407 ETR (beginning January 1, 2026), covering tolls and camera charges. Participants can be enrolled for one year, with the option to renew annually.

Fast facts:

407 ETR offers several support programs for customers facing financial hardship, including the Financial Hardship Program, Exceptional Hardship Program and Repayment Assistance Program. Learn more at 407etr.com/financialassistance.

The Company is on track to invest approximately $2 million in GTA communities through sponsorships, donations and free travel in 2025 (excludes free travel provided through Route Relief and promotional driving offers).

According to a recent report by global infrastructure consultancy Steer, drivers using Highway 407 ETR saved an average of 25 minutes per trip, or 43 million hours in 2025.

Highway 407 ETR moves over three million people across the GTA every week.

For more information, visit 407etr.com/routerelief.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

