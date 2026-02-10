Shift Browser Advances Carbon-Neutral Browsing and Corporate Sustainability by Offsetting 599 Tonnes of Emissions

The Carbon Meter gives users visibility into their browsing impact as part of Shift's broader carbon-neutral approach

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Shift today announced it has offset 599 tonnes of carbon emissions generated by its community between July 2025 ( when Shift's Carbon Meter launched ) and December 2025. This marks a key milestone in the company's broader commitment to carbon-neutral browsing for users and carbon-neutral operations as a company. Through its in-browser Carbon Meter, Shift enables users to measure and offset the environmental impact of their digital activity.

To support this commitment, the company purchased verified carbon credits through Carbonzero, supporting two North American climate projects focused on forest conservation and industrial decarbonization including:

The Great Bear Rainforest Project (Canada) - protecting one of the world's largest intact temperate rainforests and preserving critical carbon sinks

- protecting one of the world's largest intact temperate rainforests and preserving critical carbon sinks Low-Carbon Cement Initiatives (United States) - reducing emissions in one of the most carbon-intensive industrial sectors

All projects selected through Carbonzero are independently validated and designed to deliver measurable, long-term emissions reductions.

"We believe in accountability: measuring our impact first, and then taking tangible, verified action," said Neil Henderson, CEO of Shift. "By offsetting 599 tonnes of emissions through Carbonzero, we are turning the environmental footprint of digital work into something visible, measurable, and actionable for our company and our community."

Measuring First, Then Acting

In 2024, Shift partnered with Synergy Enterprises (Synergy) , a global leader in corporate climate action, with the goal of offering carbon-neutral browsing using the Sustainable Web Design Model (SWDM).

Synergy provided carbon accounting expertise to substantiate the methodology underpinning Shift's Carbon Meter, ensuring alignment with the SWDM. In parallel, Shift worked with Synergy to measure its corporate emissions and identify opportunities to reduce emissions across both business operations and browsing activity.

Shift launched its Carbon Meter within the Shift browser in July 2025 to help users better understand the environmental footprint associated with modern digital workflows. The company's approach prioritizes transparent measurement, followed by offsets that meet rigorous third-party verification standards.

Shift: Committed to Corporate Carbon Neutrality

Alongside its user-focused efforts in browser, Shift is also committed at the company-level to measuring, offsetting, and reducing its corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over time. The company has tracked its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since 2023, and completed its second annual GHG inventory in 2024, covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions , including heating/cooling, electricity, travel and business operations. Shift partnered with Carbonzero at a company-level to offset its emissions in 2023 and 2024 through projects aligned with Shift's sustainability goals.

"Carbon neutrality for us isn't a one-time claim, it's an ongoing responsibility," added Henderson. "Shift views this commitment as a practical step within a broader sustainability strategy, one grounded in transparency and accountability and continuous improvement."

More information about Shift's approach to carbon neutrality and the Carbon Meter is available at: shift.com/carbon-neutral .

About Shift

Shift is the world's first fully customizable browser that gives users the ability to drag, drop, and design every part of their browser. Designed to break free from the constraints of traditional browsers, Shift allows users to build a custom layout for their browser, integrate tool stacks, and create dynamic Spaces for work, side hustle, and everything in between. With seamless app integration and unmatched UX flexibility, Shift is preconfigured, not pre-built, for those who demand more from their digital tools. Shift is proudly pioneering carbon-neutral browsing as part of its promise to reimagine what browsers can do--not only for users, but for the planet. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp.

Learn more at www.shift.com

