Sherwin-Williams Introduces its 2027 Colormix® Trend Forecast: Rewild

Curated by the experts of the Sherwin-Williams Trendsight Team™, the annual forecast represents the future of color direction across residential, commercial and industrial applications. New for 2027, Colormix® moves beyond traditional palette structures and introduces three distinct design stories – Revive, Reignite and Reconnect – each shaped by a unique perspective on the past, present or future, offering inspiration rather than prescription and encourages greater creative freedom to mix and layer colors.

Revive: A reverence for the past is shaping the design conversation. Unapologetic splendor, heritage revival, and timeworn touches are reemerging with quiet authority. In an age of automation, craftsmanship and heirloom sensibility feel both nostalgic and necessary, restoring depth and human imprint to the spaces we inhabit.

Reignite: In a world alight with action and noise, design is rediscovering its spark. Modern design burns with chromatic tension, tactile contrast, and a spirit of constructive chaos. Today's interiors are rejecting restraint, instead ﬁnding room for style that feels emotionally charged and distinctly personal. In this present moment, home becomes both expressive and eternally "us."

Reconnect: The future of design seeks deeper ties at the intersection of human and nature. With a growing respect for local traditions, ancient wisdom, and viewing the earth as a living collaborator, the designs of tomorrow feel less imposed upon and more intertwined with the natural world, creating spaces that shelter and support us all.

"With Rewild, we're embracing a more intuitive approach to color forecasting," said Emily Kantz, Color Strategist and Interior Designer at Sherwin-Williams. "Rather than prescribing how colors should be used, we're inviting designers, homeowners and professional paint contractors to explore the possibilities for themselves. The 2027 forecast celebrates individuality, creative freedom and the emotional connections people are seeking in the spaces they create, while providing the conﬁdence of expert color direction informed by the trends shaping the future."

The Sherwin-Williams Trendsight Team, comprised of color and design experts with more than 200 years of collective experience, develops the annual forecast through extensive research, data analysis and global trend monitoring. The resulting collection helps identify the cultural, societal, and design inﬂuences expected to shape the home and design environment in the years ahead. The 2027 Colormix® Trend Forecast also serves as the foundation for Sherwin-Williams color direction across its broader ecosystem, inﬂuencing the upcoming year's Color of the Year and Colors of the Month programs.

With the 2027 Colormix® Trend Forecast, audiences are invited to explore the wilds of color in ways that feel expressive, real, and intuitive. The 48 handpicked hues of Rewild are designed to be mixed, layered and interpreted freely, giving designers, homeowners and professionals the conﬁdence to create spaces that feel deeply personal.

New for 2027, Sherwin-Williams is also introducing ten Continuity Colors within the forecast. Relevant today and years from now, these enduring shades transcend trends and can be paired with the colors of Rewild to ground and reﬁne any palette or project.

All 48 hues included in the 2027 Colormix® Trend Forecast: Rewild are available at Sherwin-Williams stores nationwide and online:

Homeowners and PROs can order FREE Colormix ® Trend Forecast color chip samples at swsamples.com or through their local Sherwin-Williams store.

Trend Forecast color chip samples at swsamples.com or through their local Sherwin-Williams store. Designers can register for the Sherwin-Williams Design+™ Trade Program to receive complimentary Colormix® Trend Forecast sample kits, including the designer-exclusive lookbook and boxed set of all 48 forecast colors.

Learn more about the Sherwin-Williams 2027 Colormix® Trend Forecast: Rewild and additional color selection resources at swcolorforecast.com.

About Sherwin-Williams™

For 160 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make conﬁdent color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com.

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SOURCE Sherwin-Williams

Marisa Cherichella, [email protected]; Brittany Rosendorf, [email protected]