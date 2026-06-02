The Sherwin-Williams Company Unveils The Loneliest Color™ 2026, Championing Confidence Through Personal Choice and Real-World Impact

Offbeat Green SW 6706 takes center stage as a bold symbol of self-expression, with The Loneliest Color™ 2026 brought to life in collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation

CLEVELAND, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company today announced The Loneliest Color™ 2026, continuing its annual platform that challenges convention and celebrates the power of personal choice. The brand's 2026 selection, Offbeat Green SW 6706, is a vivid, citric lime green that reflects a growing desire for individuality in the spaces people call home. This year's program comes to life in collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation, including the LeBron James Family Foundation PROMISE Project by Sherwin-Williams, extending the campaign beyond inspiration and into real-world impact.

The LeBron James Family Foundation PROMISE Project by Sherwin-Williams brings The Loneliest Color™ 2026 to life through education, inspiration and color confidence, helping first-time homebuyers in Akron, Ohio envision personal spaces full of possibility. (Credit: LeBron James Family Foundation) Speed Speed The Loneliest Color ™ 2026, Offbeat Green SW 6706, transforms the kitchen into a confident expression of individuality, balancing bold energy with grounded warmth to create a space that feels personal and full of possibility. (Credit: Sherwin-Williams) Offbeat Green SW 6706, comes to life at the LeBron James Family Foundation PROMISE Project by Sherwin-Williams, where the color is used throughout the space to encourage self-expression and help first-time homebuyers envision homes that feel personal. (Credit: LeBron James Family Foundation)

At its core, The Loneliest Color™ is rooted in a simple belief: color is powerful, especially when it helps people feel confident in places that matter most. Sherwin-Williams believes that confidence comes from trusting your taste, your choices and your ability to shape a space that feels like home. By spotlighting a shade often overlooked, the program invites people to see potential where others may not and to move forward with pride.

Each year, Sherwin-Williams identifies its least tinted shade to challenge the idea that popularity determines importance. With The Loneliest Color™ 2026, Offbeat Green SW 6706, the brand continues to reframe how people think about color, demonstrating that assurance can be built and that meaningful design begins with what feels personal.

"Offbeat Green SW 6706 is a bold yet grounded expression of individuality that reflects how people want to live today," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "It balances brightness with warmth in a way that feels both fresh and livable. This year's Loneliest Color shows that even an unexpected choice can become something beautiful and approachable in the right setting. It's a powerful reminder that the most authentic spaces are the ones shaped by what feels right to you, not by what's popular."

Bringing Confidence to Life Through Real-World Impact

In 2026, The Loneliest Color™ extends beyond inspiration to action through a collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation. This impact comes to life through the LeBron James Family Foundation PROMISE Project by Sherwin-Williams, a home education center designed to support first-time homebuyers in Akron, Ohio.

Through this initiative, individuals and families can access resources, education and support as they navigate the path to homeownership. Within this welcoming environment, color plays a meaningful role in helping people envision what's possible, transforming spaces into places of comfort and opportunity.

"In everything we do as a Foundation, we want to create opportunities and open doors so our kids and families know that nothing is beyond their reach," said LeBron James. "The Loneliest Color campaign brings that to life perfectly with Offbeat Green representing something overlooked that still has incredible potential. We believe in the limitless potential of all our families and want to support them on every step of their journey, which is why resources like the PROMISE Project with Sherwin-Williams are so important. It's all about helping people move forward with confidence."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making the intimidating feel accessible, helping people move from uncertainty to homeownership and reinforcing how environment, education and support can help people feel empowered throughout their homeownership journey.

A Cultural Platform Rooted in Possibility

The Loneliest Color™ 2026 also comes to life through cultural collaborations that bring Offbeat Green SW 6706 into everyday experiences. From limited-edition apparel to exclusive partnerships, these moments extend the reach of the campaign beyond the home, making an unexpected shade feel relevant and within reach.

By placing Offbeat Green SW 6706 at the center of a broader cultural conversation, Sherwin-Williams continues to demonstrate that color can shape how people feel, express themselves and engage with the world around them.

Experience The Loneliest Color™ 2026

As part of The Loneliest Color™ 2026, Sherwin-Williams is inviting people nationwide to experience the color firsthand and engage with it in a tangible way:

Consumers that order a complimentary Offbeat Green SW 6706 color chip or purchase a Peel & Stick will be entered for a chance to win a signed LeBron James basketball, limited-edition ILTHY® apparel and a $1,000 Sherwin-Williams gift card. They can also explore how Offbeat Green SW 6706 looks in their own space using Sherwin-Williams Color Expert™ App.

Rediscover the beauty of color and experience The Loneliest Color™ firsthand. Visit tlc.sherwin.com to order an Offbeat Green SW 6706 color chip and enter for a chance to win.

Sweepstakes Details

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begin today and end on July 2, 2026. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are at least 18 years old and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Official Rules, including full details, eligibility restrictions, odds and limitations, are available at tlc.sherwin.com. Void where prohibited.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For 160 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Instagram , TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the LeBron James Family Foundation

With a commitment to redefining community and building stronger families, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and passion into creating generational change for kids and families through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives. With its foundational I PROMISE Program, LJFF serves more than 2,500 students and their entire families by providing them with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming they need for success in school and beyond. In 2018, the Foundation built all of its family-first programming and academic interventions into the groundbreaking I PROMISE School that has created a new model for urban, public education. The Foundation has layered in additional resources including higher education and family supports at the I PROMISE Institute, transitional housing at the I PROMISE Village, long-term affordable housing at I PROMISE Housing, job training and financial health programming at House Three Thirty, and medical and behavioral health services at I PROMISE HealthQuarters. These life-changing resources, combined with the Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy, are re-defining what a family and community looks like.

To learn more about our story, visit lebronjamesfamilyfoundation.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams