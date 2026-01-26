Sherwin-Williams Announces and Celebrates 2025 Vendor of the Year Award Winners

Continued Innovation, Category Leadership and Customer-Focused Service Drive Strong Sales Performance Through 2025

CLEVELAND , Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company recognized its 2025 Vendor of the Year award winners this week during its annual National Sales Meeting in Orlando, FL. Four companies were named Vendor of the Year, with two additional partners honored for the Innovative Product of the Year Award and Marketing Agency Partner Award. Winners were selected for delivering high-quality products, exceptional service, and strong alignment with Sherwin-Williams mission to meet and exceed customer needs.

The Vendor of the Year program continues to celebrate those partners who meet the company's criteria across sales performance, product innovation, purchase growth, compliance, and field support, as outlined in the 2025 award framework.

"Sherwin-Williams is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our 2025 Vendor of the Year winners, whose commitment to excellence has driven meaningful growth," said Kevin Downey, Vice President of Procurement at Sherwin-Williams. "These partners embody what it means to innovate, collaborate and deliver value for our customers. Their contributions have helped position

Sherwin-Williams for continued momentum into 2026 and beyond."

2025 Vendor of the Year

Vendor of the Year Award recipients demonstrated strong year-over-year performance, consistent compliance, exceptional field and distribution support, and the ability to deliver both innovation and value at scale.

Festool: A repeat high-performing partner and 2025 Vendor of the Year, Festool delivered strong, sustained growth throughout 2025. Their commitment to product quality, along with continued labor-saving innovations for professional painters, helped drive nationwide demand. Festool supported Sherwin-Williams stores with hands-on training, field expertise, and close collaboration on category expansion initiatives.

Shurtape Technologies: Shurtape Technologies earned Vendor of the Year honors by delivering steady growth driven by a broadened product portfolio and consistent operational reliability. The company provided strong promotional support and maintained high service levels, enabling Sherwin-Williams to reach new and existing customers across key segments.

SYMN Industries: SYMN Industries achieved exceptional performance in 2025, emerging as one of the year's fastest-growing partners. With a strategic focus on product innovation and increased store-level engagement, SYMN Industries helped elevate category awareness and adoption among both professional and DIY audiences.

ROMAN Products: ROMAN Products continued their long-standing history of strong collaboration with Sherwin-Williams by delivering substantial year-to-date increases in both purchases and sales. Their best-in-class service levels, commitment to product quality, and leadership in wallcovering solutions contributed significantly to the category's upward trajectory.

2025 Innovative Product of the Year

Titan Impact X 120 18V: The Titan Impact X 120 18V achieved standout results in 2025, marking it as one of the year's most successful product innovations. A lightweight, 18V battery-powered airless sprayer engineered for professional performance, the Impact X 120 delivers precise, consistent coverage with the mobility and convenience of cordless operation, offering true portability through backpack, side-carry, or stationary spray modes. Designed to address the unmet needs of professional users through extensive research and testing, the Titan Impact X 120 18V delivered strong performance advantages and meaningful category-expanding potential. Its impact reflects the value of innovation rooted deeply in customer insight.

2025 Marketing Agency Partner Award

The Sherwin-Williams Marketing Agency Partner Award celebrates the outstanding contributions that top agency partners deliver including creativity, innovation, results, collaboration, customer focus and strategic alignment on measures that elevate the

Sherwin-Williams commitment to excellence.

Merkle: The 2025 Marketing Agency Partner of the Year Award goes to Merkle, a dentsu company, in recognition of its role as a critical extension of Sherwin-Williams data-driven customer experience team. As a longstanding strategic partner, Merkle has been instrumental in sourcing, managing, and activating customer data to help Sherwin-Williams better understand customer behavior and deliver more personalized, proactive experiences across digital touchpoints. Through innovative tools, deep data expertise, and close collaboration across teams, Merkle has elevated how and when Sherwin-Williams connects with customers, empowering the business to meet customers in the moments that matter and continuously raise the bar on customer experience.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams

[email protected]