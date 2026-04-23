Sherwin-Williams Introduces Emerald® Symmetry™: The Brand's Most Premium Paint, Where Performance and Sustainability Are Perfectly Balanced

CLEVELAND, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company today announced the launch of Emerald Symmetry Interior Acrylic, its most advanced interior paint delivering unrivaled performance, exceptional durability and a color-rich, virtually flawless, lasting finish. The zero-VOC formula, enhanced with plant-based technology*, is formulated to contain no volatile organic compounds.

Sherwin-Williams Emerald® Symmetry™ Interior Acrylic Tarragon SW 9660 Sherwin-Williams Emerald® Symmetry™ Interior Acrylic

Positioned at the top of our Emerald portfolio as the newest addition, Emerald Symmetry introduces a new approach to premium paint. Engineered to be Sherwin-Williams most advanced interior coating yet, the formula delivers elite hide, long-lasting durability and exquisite color depth with a zero-VOC formula that helps improve indoor air quality and reduce environmental impact.

"At Sherwin-Williams, we're constantly listening to what our customers need, and we saw a growing demand for a paint that delivers top-tier performance while also supporting more mindful choices," said Dennis Fiorilli, Sr. Director of Product Excellence at Sherwin-Williams. "With Emerald Symmetry, we've engineered just that: a paint that delivers best-in-class results while advancing plant-based innovation* in a way that raises the bar in the paint industry."

Performance, Elevated

Emerald Symmetry delivers exceptional hide and long-lasting durability with a smooth, beautiful finish that stands up to the demands of everyday life with top-tier performance. Engineered for best-in-class coverage, it effectively conceals previous colors and minor imperfections while reducing the need for multiple coats, helping save time without compromising results. Its advanced formulation ensures a seamless application and a virtually flawless, lasting finish, designed to perform in even the most high-traffic spaces.

Mindful Innovation, Built In

At the core of Emerald Symmetry is a commitment to more thoughtful materials and processes. The paint is formulated with zero VOCs and a minimum of 22% plant-based carbon content*, delivering a premium solution that contributes to improved indoor air quality while reducing environmental impact.

At Sherwin-Williams, sustainability is not defined by a single attribute; it is an enterprise-wide approach that looks different across products and industries. In coatings, true sustainability also means creating products that endure. With its exceptional durability and long-lasting finish, Emerald Symmetry is designed to extend the life of a space, reducing the need for frequent repainting and minimizing material use over time, an approach to performance that is inherently more sustainable.

Backed by rigorous testing and third-party certifications, including GREENGUARD® Gold, USDA Certified Biobased Product and LEED® v5 qualification, Emerald Symmetry offers professionals, designers and homeowners a high-performance coating that aligns with sustainability goals without sacrificing results.

Color Rich Finish

Available in any Sherwin-Williams color, from bright whites to rich, saturated hues, Emerald Symmetry delivers exceptional depth, clarity and richness, ensuring every shade appears as intended with balance and vibrancy.

From residential interiors to high-use commercial environments, Emerald Symmetry is built for durability, offering exceptional scrubbability, stain resistance and long-term resilience, keeping spaces looking polished with minimal upkeep.

For design professionals, Emerald Symmetry is further supported by the recently launched Sherwin-Williams Design+ Trade Program™, which offers exclusive resources, expert guidance and member-only benefits to help bring projects to life with ease and precision. Through the program, designers and architects gain access to tools, personalized support and exclusive pricing designed to elevate every stage of the design process. Visit

s-w.com/designplus to learn more.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For nearly 160 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Instagram , TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

* Contains a minimum of 22% plant-based carbon content, which varies by sheen (before colorant is added)

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams

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