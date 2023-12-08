Shelly De Caria Officially Named as Canadian North's First Inuk President & CEO

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian North, an Inuit-owned airline, today announced a significant leadership update, marking a historic milestone in its more than 75-year history of connecting our remote and northern communities in Canada's Arctic. Shelly De Caria, previously serving as the Interim President & CEO, is now officially appointed as Canadian North's first Inuk President & CEO.

Born and raised in Kuujjuaq, Québec, Shelly De Caria's journey exemplifies Canadian North's core values and dedication to community engagement. Prior to joining Canadian North, Shelly significantly contributed to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, advocating for Canada's Inuit population. At Canadian North, Shelly has been a driving force in developing comprehensive community investment programs, focusing on education, sport, nutrition, and mental health. Her leadership, built over a decade of experience, reflects a dedication to the communities we serve and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in our regions.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to lead Canadian North at this critical time. My journey has instilled in me a profound understanding of the unique challenges and aspirations of the communities we serve, and as an Inuk, I carry with me not only a sense of pride in our heritage but also a resolute commitment to our communities," said Shelly De Caria, Canadian North's President & CEO. "We are more than just an airline; we are a lifeline, connecting and supporting these vibrant communities across Canada's Arctic. With the dedicated efforts of our exceptional team, I am confident in our ability to enhance our operational focus, ensuring reliable and efficient passenger and cargo services. We will fortify Canadian North's foundation, staying true to our mission and making a lasting, positive impact in the communities we serve."

As part of Shelly's vision for a stronger Canadian North, she has named Trevor Wilde as Interim VP for Sales, Marketing & Distribution. Trevor brings a wealth of experience and resilient leadership, essential for advancing Canadian North's strategic goals and bolstering community connections. His leadership was particularly notable during the wildfire evacuation in Yellowknife. Trevor's journey with Canadian North, spanning over a decade, reflects his deep commitment and readiness to tackle future challenges.

"This is a pivotal time for Canadian North, and I am fully committed to enhancing our strategic objectives and community relations," said Trevor Wilde, Interim VP for Sales, Marketing & Distribution at Canadian North. "I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Executive Team and the entire Canadian North family. Together, we are poised to meet future challenges and opportunities, always prioritizing the needs of our passengers and the communities we serve."

In line with our Board of Directors, Shelly's leadership will prioritize current operations and enhance the stability of our services. These appointments signal a new chapter in Canadian North's leadership, underlining our dedication to our strategic goals and the communities we serve. Canadian North remains committed to working closely with our communities, continually improving our services, and effectively responding to new challenges.

The Board of Directors extends its full support to Shelly and Trevor in their new roles, confident that this strategic leadership change will lead Canadian North towards continued growth and a bright future.

"I want to remind everyone that the heart of Canadian North lies with the people of the North. Without them, there would be no Canadian North," said Shelly De Caria, Canadian North's President & CEO. "Our purpose extends beyond just transportation; it's about genuinely serving these communities and enhancing their lives. This is my promise - to each individual and every community we serve - that improving their lives is at the core of everything we do at Canadian North."

About Shelly De Caria

On a personal note, Shelly cherishes her role as a mother to two amazing children and as a wife, which further enriches her perspective and dedication to community-oriented initiatives.

About Trevor Wilde

Canadian North is delighted to announce Trevor Wilde as the Interim VP, Sales, Marketing & Distribution. Trevor's journey with Canadian North spans over a decade, reflecting his deep commitment to the airline and its mission.

Beginning his career as an account manager, Trevor has held various leadership roles at Canadian North, demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and adaptability. He has been instrumental in several key initiatives, most recently during the Yellowknife wildfire evacuation, where his coordination and operational excellence ensured passenger safety and continuity of service.

In his role as Interim VP, Sales, Marketing & Distribution, Trevor is committed to strengthening Canadian North's strategic objectives. Holding an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business, his expertise encompasses various aspects of airline management, including customer service and operational logistics. Trevor's leadership style is distinguished by his focus on fostering strong relationships with customers, stakeholders, and the communities we serve. He is driven by a deep understanding of the airline's crucial role in Canada's Arctic.

Outside of work, Trevor is an avid outdoor enthusiast, with a particular passion for exploring Canada's northern landscapes. Trevor is also actively involved in his community, volunteering with the Calgary Board of Education and coaching rugby. Alongside his wife, he dedicates his time to various community initiatives, reflecting his commitment to giving back and engaging with the community.

About Canadian North

Canadian North is a 100% Inuit-owned airline that connects people and delivers essential goods throughout Canada's North – safely, reliably and always with friendly and caring customer service. Canadian North Airlines services 25 communities within the Northwest Territories, Nunavik and Nunavut, along with Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, and now extending its service to Nuuk, Greenland through an interline partnership with Air Greenland – with a versatile fleet of Boeing 737, ATR 42 and ATR 72 Freighter aircraft. Canadian North is also the premier charter services provider for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out air service and it operates flights across North America and beyond for sports teams, cruise lines, tour operators and many others. Canadian North is wholly-owned by Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Development Corporation.

