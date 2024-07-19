CANADIAN NORTH UNVEILS STATE-OF-THE-ART 737NG FULL-FLIGHT SIMULATOR AND AVIATION TRAINING FACILITY AT EDMONTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

KANATA, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian North has officially unveiled its state-of-the-art CAE 7000XR Boeing 737NG Full-Flight Simulator (FFS), located within its new 30,000 square foot training facility at Edmonton International Airport.

Simulator exterior - Canadian North unveils new CAE 7000XR Boeing 737NG Full-Flight Simulator - Edmonton International Airport - Wednesday, July 17, 2024 (CNW Group/Canadian North) Simulator flight deck - Canadian North unveils new CAE 7000XR Boeing 737NG Full-Flight Simulator - Edmonton International Airport - Wednesday, July 17, 2024 (CNW Group/Canadian North)

At a grand-opening reception on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Canadian North's Vice-President, Flight Operations Aaron Speer and Chief Financial Officer Nick Purich were joined by representatives from Edmonton International Airport, CAE and EFC Developments. Also in attendance to celebrate the opening of this facility were the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta Minister of Technology and Innovation, the Honourable Rick Wilson, Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Mike Lake, P.C., M.P., Edmonton-Wetaskiwin, Glenn Belozer, Deputy Mayor of Leduc County and many other key government and industry stakeholders. Reflecting Canadian North's 100% Inuit ownership structure, respected elder Maina Manniapik lit a ceremonial Qulliq and provided a blessing for the new facility.

The addition of this new flight simulator is positive news for the Canadian aviation industry, adding essential B737NG training capacity to meet the increased demand for pilots.This new, cutting-edge Canadian North facility with the latest-generation CAE-built 737NG FFS will enable pilots to earn and maintain their proficiency in-country and ensures reliable access for pilots to invaluable training sessions closer to home. From mastering flight deck procedures, including emergency checklists, to performing a variety of flying scenarios, this simulator serves as an indispensable tool for pilots to develop and hone their skills.

The addition of a new aviation-industry training facility is also a positive development for the diversifying economies of Alberta and the Edmonton Region. Looking ahead, there is potential and a vision to grow this facility further, with ample space available for additional aviation training infrastructure.

"Our number one priority is to safely and reliably deliver essential passenger, cargo and charter services for our customers and communities," said Shelly De Caria, President and CEO of Canadian North. "Our investment in this state-of-the-art Boeing 737NG Full Flight Simulator and training centre underscores our commitment to ensuring pilot proficiency and safety, for the benefit of everyone we serve."

"Aviation is a collaborative and innovative industry. Welcoming Canadian North's newest flight simulator and training facility right here at YEG will showcase the potential and unlock possibilities in our region," said Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "We're proud to work alongside forward-thinking organizations like Canadian North and its partners to advance and strengthen the aviation industry."

This new simulator is scheduled to enter service in August. Interested parties can reserve simulator training times through Canadian North's official website or by reaching out via email at [email protected].

Canadian North also operates a 'Level D' 737-300 Full-Flight Simulator at Edmonton International Airport.

About Canadian North

Canadian North Airlines is a 100% Inuit-owned airline that connects people and delivers essential goods throughout Canada's North – safely, reliably and always with friendly and caring customer service. Canadian North services 25 communities within the Northwest Territories, Nunavik and Nunavut, along with Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton, with a versatile fleet of Boeing 737, ATR 42 and ATR 72 Freighter aircraft. Canadian North is also the premier charter services provider for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out air service and it operates flights across North America and beyond for sports teams, cruise lines, tour operators and many others. Canadian North is wholly owned by Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Development Corporation.

SOURCE Canadian North

