The Innovative Fuel Formulation Removes Up to 100% of Performance-Robbing Deposits to Rejuvenate Your Engine's Performance*

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Shell Canada (Shell) announced the official launch of its new and improved formulation of their Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline. This innovative fuel removes up to 100% of performance-robbing deposits to rejuvenate your engine's performance. *

Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline features unique deposit-eradicating technology that targets and destroys deposits in the fuel injector*, one of the most critical parts of the engine, and protects against future build-up.

"Working with some of the best fuel scientists in the field, we set out to develop a fuel that focused on maximum engine performance, with the spotlight on the fuel injector – a critical component for vehicle performance. After years of research, we are proud to offer our new formulation – our best fuel ever," said Sarina Arnold, Shell Fuels Scientist. "Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ provides our customers with a fuel that destroys engine deposits to help improve engine performance*."

The strength of our fuel innovation is reflected in our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari. We take what we learn together with this highly successful team in extreme conditions on the track and apply it to the fuels available for our customers on the road.

"We know our customers care about their vehicles, so we created a fuel that helps keep their engines in peak performance," said Kent Martin, GM Mobility Canada, VP & Director Shell Canada Ltd. "The Shell V-Power® racing fuel used in Scuderia Ferrari F1 cars contains 99% of the same types of compounds as Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ road gasoline available in Canada, so our customers can fuel up like the pros."

To help bring the launch to life, Canadians will have the opportunity to take advantage of numerous exciting offers available at Shell-branded stations across Canada. Further details can be found here: https://www.shell.ca/vpower .

Starting May 9, 2024, Shell will be hitting the road with the Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Performance Tour, an 80' activation trailer that will travel from British Columbia to Quebec stopping at select Shell stations. Canadians will have the opportunity to learn about Shell's fuel technology and how the new Shell V-Power NiTRO+ formulation can support vehicle performance. While there, customers can engage with interactive games and win prizes while learning about Shell's innovation in motorsport. Visit: shell.ca/vpowertour for more information.

The new formulation of Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline is available at all of Shell's nearly 1,400 stations Canada-wide. For more information, please visit: https://www.shell.ca/vpower .

*In gasoline direct injection engine fuel injectors with continuous use of Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline.

ABOUT SHELL

Shell Canada is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. Shell has operated in Canada for over 100 years and employs over 3,000 people across the country. Our business is providing energy to Canadians and people around the world, and we are one of the few truly integrated energy companies in Canada.

