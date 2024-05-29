Venezuelan YouTube Sensation Collaborates with SHEIN on Must-Have Summer Swimwear Launch

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN announces the brand's inaugural swimwear partnership with content creator, singer, and TV personality Lele Pons. The YouTube star has collaborated with SHEIN to create an exclusive swimwear collection featuring a range of swimsuit styles, including sizzling bikinis, statement one-pieces, vibrant cover-ups, and stylish resort wear you will want to live in all summer long.

SHEIN announces Lele Pons as the brand's first-ever swimwear partner.

The SHEIN x Lele Pons collection merges Lele's chic style with SHEIN's trendy designs to create the ultimate wardrobe perfect for sun-drenched poolside activities and sandy beaches. Inspired by Lele's fun-loving personality, the collection highlights vibrant colors, stunning silhouettes, marbled patterns, and hot mesh.

"I'm a huge fan of SHEIN, so I was thrilled when I was given the opportunity to work with the brand on a swimwear collection just in time for summer," said Lele Pons. "I loved curating this collection filled with bright swimsuits in a variety of styles and sizes. Our hope is that there is something for everyone and that they feel their best whether they're soaking up the sun at the beach or lounging by the pool."

The SHEIN x Lele Pons collection features vacation-ready styles in a wide variety of sizes and consists of swimwear ranging from one-piece swimsuits to two-piece sets and cover-ups. The collection embodies the spirit of summer through its fun details, like rose motifs, neon crochet, and mesh cutouts. The entire collection is also affordably priced between $7 and $21.

SHEIN and Lele are calling on fans to share their looks from the collection on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINxLelePons. The SHEIN x Lele Pons collection is now available on SHEIN.com.

