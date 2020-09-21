Online Celebration of Songwriters, Composers and Music Publishers

"Now, more than ever, music creators and publishers need to be recognized for the role they play in our lives," says Interim CEO

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's most successful songwriters, composers and music publishers are will be honoured in the 31st annual SOCAN Awards, held for the first time online, with Shawn Mendes solidifying his place in songwriting royalty earning two of the most prestigious prizes, becoming the most-awarded SOCAN member in a single year.

Follow @socanmusic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#2020SOCANawards) to join in the celebration of more than 50 award winners announced today through September 25th via special virtual presentation. Celebrations include Drake, LIGHTS, bülow, Andrew Lockington, Daniel Caesar, Laila Biali and more.

SOCAN Special Achievement Awards:

Shawn Mendes . His second SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Performer Award and adds the SOCAN International Achievement Award to his list of accolades. Mendes also takes home the SOCAN International Song Award and two SOCAN Pop Music Awards for the international hits "Señorita" and "If I Can't Have You."

His second and adds the to his list of accolades. Mendes also takes home the and two for the international hits "Señorita" and "If I Can't Have You." Andrew Lockington . For his incredible music contributions to such film and television productions as The Kindness of Strangers, Rampage and Daybreak , Andrew Lockington is celebrated with the SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year Award, presented by SOCAN Foundation, alongside screen composing awards for SOCAN International Film Music Award and SOCAN Achievement in Feature Film Music Award.

For his incredible music contributions to such film and television productions as and , is celebrated with the presented by SOCAN Foundation, alongside screen composing awards for and Frank Dukes . Producing for some of the biggest names in music, Frank Dukes received his third consecutive SOCAN Songwriter Of The Year – Producer Award . Dukes's 2019 successes include production on the global chart-toppers "Sucker" by Jonas Brothers and "WOW." by Post Malone.

. Producing for some of the biggest names in music, received his third consecutive . Dukes's 2019 successes include production on the global chart-toppers "Sucker" by and "WOW." by Post Malone. OZ . Producing for the likes of Drake, Tory Lanez , Future and Meek Mill, and earning a Grammy nomination for his work with Travis Scott on "Sicko Mode," OZ is an emerging global superstar and has been honoured with the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award .

. Producing for the likes of Drake, , Future and Meek Mill, and earning a Grammy nomination for his work with on "Sicko Mode," OZ is an emerging global superstar and has been honoured with the . Ali Gatie . His global hit "It's You" experienced massive online success, and for that tremendous accomplishment he has received the SOCAN Viral Song Award .

. His global hit "It's You" experienced massive online success, and for that tremendous accomplishment he has received the . Third Side Music was presented with the SOCAN Publisher of the Year Award for being engaged and committed partners on the music creator journey to success.

was presented with the for being engaged and committed partners on the music creator journey to success. The SOCAN Licensed To Play Award goes to DESIFEST , Canada's largest South Asian Music Festival, for consistently and conscientiously recognizing the importance of music rights. The return of Music festivals cannot come soon enough, they are an integral and valued part of the music experience.

goes to , largest South Asian Music Festival, for consistently and conscientiously recognizing the importance of music rights. The return of Music festivals cannot come soon enough, they are an integral and valued part of the music experience. The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates Lowell with The Slaight Music Emerging Songwriter Award for her incredible talent and growth as one of Canada's fastest rising music creators.

"The SOCANs look a little different this year but we are no less thrilled to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Canadian songwriters, composers, music publishers and music users," said SOCAN Interim CEO Jennifer Brown. "Music has the power to lift our spirits and provide comfort in difficult times. Now, more than ever, music creators and publishers need to be recognized for the role they play in our lives. SOCAN extends our heartfelt thanks and congratulations to SOCAN Award recipients for their extraordinary and invaluable contributions."

Music fans can support music creators and publishers by donating to the official charitable partners of the SOCAN Awards, the Unison Benevolent Fund and the SOCAN Foundation, organizations that work to assist deserving musicians, music creators and music publishers in their lives and careers.

SOCAN Achievement Award winners are determined collaboratively between the SOCAN Board of Directors' Membership Committee and the leaders of SOCAN's Membership department. They receive "The SOCAN" – the world's first and only music industry trophy that's also a musical instrument, incorporating five custom bronze crotales created by world-class percussion instrument maker SABIAN of New Brunswick.

The annual Gala de la SOCAN in Montréal, which celebrates and honours the work of SOCAN's Francophone members, will be held in a similar event later this year.

A complete list of winners can be found at 2020 SOCAN Awards.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. Nearly 160,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data as well as a commitment to lead the global transformation of rights management, with wholly-owned companies Audiam, Dataclef and MediaNet, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com

