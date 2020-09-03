Shaun Wayne Howell sentenced to two years' imprisonment for fraud

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) and the Alberta RCMP announced today that Shaun Wayne Howell has been sentenced by The Honourable Justice Earl C. Wilson to two years' imprisonment after pleading guilty under the Criminal Code to three counts of fraud over $5000. Upon acceptance of the guilty pleas, the Crown stayed the related charges of theft.

Justice Wilson also ordered that Howell pay restitution in the amount of $155,480 to RBC Dominion Securities, which had previously compensated its clients who had been victimized by Howell.

Between September 2013 and February 2015, Howell fraudulently raised approximately $200,000 from six different investors in Red Deer, Alberta.

JSOT gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the Red Deer and Airdrie RCMP detachments and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) in this matter.

JSOT is an enforcement partnership between the ASC, the RCMP Federal Policing's Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) and Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. JSOT investigates and prosecutes quasi-criminal cases under the Securities Act and certain securities-related criminal offences under the Criminal Code. In particular, JSOT targets repeat offenders, serious frauds and breaches of ASC or court orders and bans. The primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Alberta capital market through collaborative investigations and prosecutions of serious violations of the law using the provisions of the Securities Act (Alberta) or the Criminal Code.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

The RCMP Federal Policing's IMET contributes to the security of the Canadian economy and seeks to protect Canadians and their governments from financial crimes perpetrated by organized crime and others. IMET is delivered in partnership with international and domestic government agencies, domestic stakeholders and the community at large.

