ASC alleges Trust Management Services Inc. and Jelle Braaksma breached Alberta securities laws

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued a Notice of Hearing alleging that Trust Management Services Inc. (TMSI) and its director, Jelle Braaksma (Braaksma), breached Alberta securities laws by acting as an unregistered dealer and by making prohibited statements and misrepresentations.

The Notice of Hearing alleges that:

TMSI raised $750,000 USD from investors in Alberta , Ontario and from outside Canada for a purported investment opportunity between April 2021 and January 2022 . In exchange for their funds, investors were told they would share in the profits of a commodities trader called Swiss Alpine Trust AG. These investments were securities. Neither TMSI nor Braaksma were registered to act as a dealer as required by Alberta securities laws.





o Were untrue or misleading. o Would have been important to a reasonable investor in deciding whether to enter into or maintain a trading relationship with TMSI. o Would reasonably be expected to have a significant effect on the market price or value of the investment opportunity.





These are allegations and have not been proven in a hearing.

An appearance to set a date for a hearing will be held on May 28, 2025, in the ASC Hearing Room, located on the 5th floor, 250 – 5 Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing can be found on the ASC website.

The ASC gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in this matter.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

