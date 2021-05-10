Share The Love, the First Edition of the Canada-Wide Campaign in Support of Look Good Feel Better Has Begun!

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Clarins Canada and Shoppers Drug Mart are proud to have launched the very first Canada-wide Share The Love campaign for Look Good Feel Better last weekend. From now until June 4, when you purchase a Clarins Lip Comfort Oil ($28) at one of the 850 Shoppers Drug Mart locations across the country or online, $5 will be donated to Look Good Feel Better, who has been helping women facing cancer feel better in their own skin for almost 30 years now.

"We are extremely proud of this initiative! This partnership between Look Good Feel Better and Clarins is a natural fit, as both organizations have women's wellness at the heart of their mission and values. Every year, Look Good Feel Better supports over 10,000 women across the country with free workshops and online events and resources. Our volunteers offer advice about skincare, cosmetics, wigs, hair alternatives, breast forms and garments. These exceptional initiatives help so many women and teenagers facing cancer to feel like themselves again, as they are going through their cancer treatments. We encourage all Canadians to participate generously in the Share The Love campaign by purchasing a Clarins Lip Comfort Oil for themselves or someone they love, all the while contributing to help support our activities," said Dee Diaz, President and CEO of Look Good Feel Better.

The goal of the first Share The Love campaign is to sell 11,000 units of Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, which will translate into a donation of $55,000 for Look Good Feel Better.

True heroines on a daily basis, the Share The Love campaign ambassadors are seven kind-hearted women whose strength and resilience are sources of inspiration for us all. Residing in different locations across Canada, these seven Canadian women have generously and kindly accepted to share their stories with us about how the Look Good Feel Better workshops have changed their lives. Meet Alison, Andrea, Laurie, Louise, Nour, Amirlyn and Kim!

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

With the Share The Love campaign, Clarins, Shoppers Drug Mart and Look Good Feel Better also want to increase awareness about the challenges facing women with cancer and how we can provide them with a bit of comfort during this difficult time. Clarins and its partners would like to ask Canadians to support the cause by purchasing a versatile lip product with a soothing texture and fragrance, the Lip Comfort Oil.

100% pure Body and Face Oils made of herbal extracts were the very first products developed by Clarins. This unique expertise, which is the true foundation of the brand, inspired the Clarins Laboratories to craft a coloured oil, rich in active botanical ingredients, that nourishes and enhances the lips: the Lip Comfort Oil! Today, the innovation continues with 8 luxurious shades that are easy to wear, all made with the same passion and formulated with the same quality standards.

On behalf of Look Good Feel Better and all of the women courageously facing cancer, Clarins and Shoppers Drug Mart would like to sincerely thank Canadians for generously helping throughout the very first Share The Love campaign!

About Clarins

Clarins began in 1954 thanks to the pioneering vision of one man, Jacques Courtin-Clarins. He adopted a leading approach of obtaining beauty through the use of plants. Beauty that harnesses the power of plants, while respecting the environment. Clarins has developed a unique botanical expertise that is ethical and professional. This expertise represents the foundation of its identity.

About Look Good Feel Better

Look Good Feel Better is Canada's only national charitable program dedicated to helping women manage the appearance-related effects of cancer and its treatment. We aim to give women their identity back while they are undergoing aggressive treatments that, in addition to changing their physical appearance, have major emotional and psychological consequences. At the heart of the program are our complimentary online workshops, which empower women to feel like themselves again. We provide tips, tools and techniques in skincare and cosmetics, wigs & hair alternatives, breast forms & garments as well as a dedicated workshop for teens. Led by expert volunteers, in a small group setting, the workshops offer a supportive and welcoming environment. This vital programming in supportive care encourages positive mental health and well-being. Women and teens facing cancer are welcome to register for our workshops at lgfb.ca or by phone at 1-800-914-5665.

SOURCE Clarins Canada Inc.

For further information: Leila Yahyaoui, Senior Communications Manager, Clarins Canada, [email protected] - C. 438-820-2225