Shane Courtney Ward permanently banned from Alberta's capital market

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has sanctioned Shane Courtney Ward for illegally distributing securities, making misrepresentations to investors and perpetrating a fraud.

An ASC panel previously determined that from February 2011 through April 2018, Ward distributed securities of Engineered Wealth (E-Wealth) without a prospectus and without an exemption from the prospectus filing requirement, contrary to the Securities Act (Alberta). The panel also found that Ward misled investors in regards to the security of their principal investment and expected rates of return, and that he misappropriated investor funds for personal use and/or other unauthorized uses. E-Wealth failed and nearly all investors lost their funds and received no returns on their investments.

In its sanctions decision, the ASC panel stated that "Ward presents an ongoing risk and cannot be trusted to comply with Alberta securities laws in the future" and that it was in the public interest and would achieve both specific and general deterrence for Ward to be banned from participating in the capital market permanently. The panel also ordered that Ward pay an administrative penalty of $100,000, disgorgement of $106,610.22, and investigation and hearing costs of $98,400.

A copy of the decision is available on the ASC website at asc.ca.

