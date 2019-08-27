ShaMaran to Present at Investor Meeting in Stockholm

The town hall meeting will be held at Industrisalen, Näringslivets Hus, Storgatan 19, Stockholm. Shareholders and investors are requested to confirm their attendance beforehand by contacting Sara Runesson at srunesson@rive6.ch or +46 8 440 54 50.

A copy of the presentation will be available on ShaMaran's website www.shamaranpetroleum.com and www.thelundingroup.com.

OTHER

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% direct working interest in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

For further information: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@shamaranpetroleum.com, www.shamaranpetroleum.com, Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, Canada, +1 604 689 7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112615

Related Links

https://www.shamaranpetroleum.com/

