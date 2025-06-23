ShaMaran Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
News provided byShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
Jun 23, 2025, 17:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North: SNM) held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today, and all resolutions were passed. PDF Version
Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:
Fixing the number of Directors
Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5) with 99.65% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
Re-election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following five (5) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
DIRECTOR
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Chris Bruijnzeels
|
635,280,137
|
99.70 %
|
1,924,072
|
0.30 %
|
Garrett Soden
|
635,251,615
|
99.69 %
|
1,952,594
|
0.31 %
|
Michael Ebsary
|
635,303,258
|
99.70 %
|
1,900,951
|
0.30 %
|
Keith Hill
|
633,446,356
|
99.41 %
|
3,757,853
|
0.59 %
|
Willian Lundin
|
633,098,692
|
99.36 %
|
4,105,517
|
0.64 %
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor with 99.97% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
Approval of Stock Option Plan
The Company's incentive stock option plan was approved by shareholders with 99.84% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
Approval of the Amendment to the Deferred Share Unit Plan
The Company's amendment to the deferred unit plan was approved by shareholders with 99.84% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
About ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
ShaMaran is a Canadian independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. The Company is listed in Toronto on the TSX Venture Exchange and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.
Important Information
ShaMaran is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on June 23, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, [email protected], www.shamaranpetroleum.com
Share this article