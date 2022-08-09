SHAMARAN REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY OIL SALES REVENUES AND RECORD OPERATIONAL CASH FLOWS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) today released its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022¹. View PDF

Dr. Adel Chaouch, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShaMaran, commented "I am very pleased to report that in the second quarter of 2022 the Company delivered to its investors another record set of results. Sales grew by over 78% versus the same quarter in 2021 and cash flow from operations nearly doubled over the same period.

During Q2 2022, ShaMaran completed our rights offering, giving the opportunity to all eligible shareholders to participate in the continued success of the Company and creating additional flexibility for the Company to grow into the future. This rights offering was oversubscribed and demonstrates the continued support of the Company's shareholders to ShaMaran's business direction.

We continue with the Atrush drilling campaign with the production well CK-18 spudded in July 2022, this well is forecast to commence producing in Q4 of 2022. Also in July, the workover operations to increase production at the CK-17 production well began. This well is now back online.

We are awaiting final signatures on the Sarsang acquisition and look forward to that asset delivering additional high-quality barrels for the Company post completion. The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2022.

The strong operational cash generation from Atrush and the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") repayment of the overdue receivables from November 2019 means that our net debt position is well under one-time EBITDAX² at the end of the first half of 2022. In the current oil price environment, our market leading free cash flow yield is expected to grow significantly post the full ramp up of production at Sarsang, further strengthening the strategic flexibility of ShaMaran going forward."

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 USD Thousands¹ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 44,844 25,208 83,680 45,814 Gross margin on oil sales 34,208 14,953 61,887 25,207 Net result 21,170 6,834 36,250 9,303 Cash flow from operations 40,720 22,739 64,482 28,023 EBITDAX 37,339 18,402 67,810 31,902

The Company delivered oil sales in Q2 2022 of $44.8 million , the highest ever quarterly oil sales revenue;

, the highest ever quarterly oil sales revenue; Cash flow from operations for Q2 2022 was a record $40.7 million , nearly two times that of Q2 2021;

, nearly two times that of Q2 2021; EBITDAX in Q2 2022 was very strong at $37.3 million , over double the EBITDAX of Q2 2021;

, over double the EBITDAX of Q2 2021; On May 25, 2022 , the successful completion of a rights offering resulted in the Company issuing an additional 558,242,414 common shares, resulting in total gross proceeds (including FX hedging gains) of $30.15 million ; and

, the successful completion of a rights offering resulted in the Company issuing an additional 558,242,414 common shares, resulting in total gross proceeds (including FX hedging gains) of ; and The KRG has fully repaid the $41.7 million of overdue receivables for November 2019 to February 2020 .

The 60MM bbl cumulative production milestone for Atrush was reached during June 2022 ;

; The CK-16 well, spudded in March 2022 , primary purpose is to serve as a water injection well, providing additional capacity and redundancy to CK-9, the first Atrush water injection well. The CK-16 well reached TD ahead of schedule on May 20, 2022 , was completed over the Sarki reservoir in July 2022 and water disposal also commenced in July 2022 ;

, primary purpose is to serve as a water injection well, providing additional capacity and redundancy to CK-9, the first Atrush water injection well. The CK-16 well reached TD ahead of schedule on , was completed over the Sarki reservoir in and water disposal also commenced in ; Q2 2022 average production of approximately 37,125 bopd, 6% lower than Q2 2021 production of 39,538 bopd and within the 2022 guidance. CK-16, discussed above, was drilled as a way of de-bottlenecking production capacity in the latter part of 2022; and

Q2 2022 lifting costs per barrel of $5.29 is higher than Q2 2021 lifting costs of $4.49 per barrel. This increase is mainly due to higher diesel prices, but within our 2022 guidance which takes into account cost inflation.

· On July 12, 2021, the Company announced that it signed an agreement with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies S.E. to acquire its affiliate (TEPKRI Sarsang A/S) which holds an 18% non-operated participating interest in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The Sarsang Acquisition has an effective date of January 1, 2021. The "change of control" of TEPKRI Sarsang A/S resulting from the Sarsang Acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in Kurdistan and exchange approval in Canada and at the date of this news release, the requisite Canadian exchange approval has been received and the approval documents required by the KRG have been signed, delivered, and accepted. They are currently awaiting KRG countersignatures.

