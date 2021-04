ShaMaran Bond Amortization Payment Due December 2021 Reduced by 33%

Dr. Adel Chaouch, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShaMaran commented: "We are very pleased that, as a result of continued sustained production in the Atrush field and the first quarter 2021 increase in oil prices, the Company has been able to utilize its free cash to make purchases in the market as permitted by the January 2021 amendment to our Bond terms. ShaMaran is committed to reducing its debt obligations and looks forward to making another positive report to the market at the end of the next quarter."

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest in the Atrush Block through its wholly-owned subsidiary, General Exploration Partners, Inc.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

