ShaMaran announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 23, 2021

The record date for the Meeting was May 11, 2021. The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and related meeting materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.shamaranpetroleum.com.

Due to the public health restrictions related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and taking into account the health and safety of our employees, shareholders, service providers and other stakeholders, the Meeting will only be open to registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders. Further restrictions with regard to the Meeting may be implemented by the Company as required or appropriate in accordance with applicable law and public health recommendations. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, whether by mail, by telephone or through the Internet, in advance of the deadline set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular (See "Proxies and Voting Rights – How to Vote"). The Company is not aware of any items of business to be brought before the Meeting other than those described above.

Shareholder participation is important to ShaMaran and we encourage each Shareholder to exercise your right to vote by telephone, mail or over the internet before 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on June 21, 2021.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares

The information set forth below is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a VIF by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). Additional copies of the VIF, together with the Company's Management Information Circular, can also be obtained from Computershare Sweden and are available on the Company's website (www.shamaranpetroleum.com). The VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines described in the instructions provided with the VIF.

OTHER

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on May 17, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm), +46 8402 5000, [email protected] .

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

For further information: ShaMaran Investor Relations, [email protected]; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, Canada, +1 604 806 3575, [email protected]; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112615

