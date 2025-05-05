MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Shakepay, a leading Canadian fintech enabling seamless payments and bitcoin access, is proud to announce that its securities dealer, Shakepay Inc. has joined an exclusive group of fintechs as a member of Payments Canada. By obtaining membership via its CIRO dealer status, Shakepay strengthens its position as a trusted, regulated player in Canada's financial ecosystem and is poised to redefine how Canadians transact by blending traditional payment systems with the power of digital assets.

As a Payments Canada member, Shakepay gains the ability to apply for direct access to the country's core payment infrastructure, enhancing the speed, security, and efficiency of transactions for its customers."This is a pivotal moment for Shakepay and the future of payments in Canada," said Jean Amiouny, CEO of Shakepay. "Becoming a member of Payments Canada empowers us to better serve our customers with faster, more reliable payment solutions while reducing dependence on third-party intermediaries."

"It enables us to build more efficient financial products, streamline transactions, and deliver a seamless customer experience. This is a critical step that moves us closer to redefining how Canadians handle their money and digital assets." continued Amiouny.

Eric Richmond, General Counsel and Head of Business Development at Shakepay, emphasized the importance of this milestone for a fintech like Shakepay: "Joining Payments Canada as a securities dealer underscores our commitment to compliance, innovation, and leadership in the crypto space and now the payments space. As one of the few fintechs to achieve this milestone in Canada, this recognition underscores the hard work we've invested in building a trusted and regulated platform. It not only enhances our ability to deliver secure and seamless payment products that support our crypto offerings, but also empowers us to actively shape the future of payments in Canada."

Payments Canada oversees the country's essential payment systems, which process nearly $107 trillion in transactions annually. By joining this network, Shakepay is positioned to apply for direct access to the upcoming Real-Time Rail (RTR) system and work towards integrating with the ACSS and Lynx payment rails. This will allow Shakepay to deliver faster, more seamless transactions while reducing reliance on traditional banking infrastructure.

This milestone cements Shakepay's role in shaping the future of finance, offering Canadians greater control over their money with innovative solutions that bridge the gap between traditional banking and bitcoin.

About Shakepay

Founded in 2015, Shakepay is a Montreal-based fintech enabling over 1 million Canadians to buy and earn bitcoin. As an Investment Dealer regulated by CIRO and FINTRAC-registered Money Service Business (MSB), Shakepay is committed to security, reliability, and financial innovation. With a relentless focus on customer experience, Shakepay is driving bitcoin adoption and empowering Canadians to take control of their money.

SOURCE Shakepay

Media contact: Carlo Campisi, Sr. Communications & Policy Manager, [email protected]