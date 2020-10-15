Shahir Guindi re-elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal Français
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal held its annual meeting of members today in virtual format. The board of directors elected Shahir Guindi, National Co-Chair of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and member of the firm's partnership board, to chair the Chamber's board of directors for a second term.
"It is with a great sense of responsibility and pride that I renew my mandate at the head of the Chamber's board of directors for the next year," said Shahir Guindi, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "The situation we are experiencing right now is unprecedented, particularly for the Montréal business community, which is plunged in the worst economic crisis in decades and reflecting on the major recovery that must follow. In the next year, I will continue to do everything in my power to respond to the needs, expectations and concerns of the city's businesses."
"The past few months were particularly difficult for all Montrealers and the business community," Mr. Guindi said. "I would like to congratulate the entire Chamber team, which worked tirelessly to give the business community a voice in this period of crisis and which showed innovation and agility to quickly offer members the support and services they very much needed."
With over 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate financing, Shahir Guindi is a prominent attorney, one of the most recognized in his area of practice. His experience extends to cross-border and international transactions, growth strategies and private and public financing. As part of his private equity and venture capital practice, he has advised funds on their formation and investments. He has represented some of the leading technology and biotechnology companies in the country.
Mr. Guindi also sits on the boards of directors of Business Development Bank of Canada and GFL Environmental Inc., and he is a member of the board of several other companies. In 2017, he received the title of Advocatus Emeritus from the Barreau du Québec.
As Chair of the Board for 2020-2021, Mr. Guindi will play a strategic role with the Chamber's senior management and provide a regular presence at activities. Throughout this period, he will also sit on the organization's Executive Committee.
The following people make up the board of directors for 2020-2021:
Chair of the Board
Shahir Guindi*
National Co-Chair
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Vice-Chairman
Richard Speer*
President
Attraction
Treasurer
Pierre Laporte, FCPA, FCA*
President, Deloitte Quebec
Vice-Chair, Deloitte Canada
President and CEO and Secretary of the Board
Michel Leblanc*
President and CEO
Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
Isabelle Bettez
Technology entrepreneur
Administrator and Coach
Co-Founder, 8D Technologies Inc.
Déborah Cherenfant
President
Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montreal (JCCM)
Regional Director, Women Entrepreneurs, Quebec Region
TD Bank Group
Benoit Dubé
Executive Vice-President, Legal and Economic Affairs, and Corporate Secretary
CGI
Éric Filion
President
Hydro-Québec Distribution et Services partagés
Magda Fusaro
Rector
Université du Québec à Montréal
Claude Gagnon*
President
BMO Financial Group, Quebec
Martin Gagnon
Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer
National Bank Financial
Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management
Member of the Office of the President
National Bank
Sarra Ghribi
Founder and President
Loue1robe Loue1tux
Cherif Habib
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Dialogue Technologies
Vickie Joseph*
Co-Founder, Groupe 3737 and Femmepreneur
Co-Founder and President, V Kosmetik
Vincent Kou
Vice President, Corporate Development & Growth
Brivia Group
Alain Lavoie
President
Irosoft
Domenica Maciocia*
Senior Vice President, Client Experience, Bell Business Markets
Bell Canada
Élise Proulx*
Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications and Chief of Staff
Ivanhoé Cambridge
Paul Raymond
President and Chief Executive Officer
Alithya
John Stokes
Co-Founder and Partner
Real Ventures
Macky Tall
Head of Real Asset and Private Equity
CDPQ
President and CEO
CDPQ Infra
Jonathan Tétrault
Managing Partner
Sagard Holdings
Anik Trudel
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Lavery Lawyers
Member of the Executive Committee
Biographical notes and photos of members of the board of directors are available on the Chamber's website.
Members of the Chamber's board of directors use DiliTrust services to share confidential documents in the performance of their duties.
About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)
With a network of over 8,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.
