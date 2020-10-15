MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal held its annual meeting of members today in virtual format. The board of directors elected Shahir Guindi, National Co-Chair of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and member of the firm's partnership board, to chair the Chamber's board of directors for a second term.

"It is with a great sense of responsibility and pride that I renew my mandate at the head of the Chamber's board of directors for the next year," said Shahir Guindi, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "The situation we are experiencing right now is unprecedented, particularly for the Montréal business community, which is plunged in the worst economic crisis in decades and reflecting on the major recovery that must follow. In the next year, I will continue to do everything in my power to respond to the needs, expectations and concerns of the city's businesses."

"The past few months were particularly difficult for all Montrealers and the business community," Mr. Guindi said. "I would like to congratulate the entire Chamber team, which worked tirelessly to give the business community a voice in this period of crisis and which showed innovation and agility to quickly offer members the support and services they very much needed."

With over 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate financing, Shahir Guindi is a prominent attorney, one of the most recognized in his area of practice. His experience extends to cross-border and international transactions, growth strategies and private and public financing. As part of his private equity and venture capital practice, he has advised funds on their formation and investments. He has represented some of the leading technology and biotechnology companies in the country.

Mr. Guindi also sits on the boards of directors of Business Development Bank of Canada and GFL Environmental Inc., and he is a member of the board of several other companies. In 2017, he received the title of Advocatus Emeritus from the Barreau du Québec.

As Chair of the Board for 2020-2021, Mr. Guindi will play a strategic role with the Chamber's senior management and provide a regular presence at activities. Throughout this period, he will also sit on the organization's Executive Committee.

The following people make up the board of directors for 2020-2021:

Chair of the Board

Shahir Guindi*

National Co-Chair

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Vice-Chairman

Richard Speer*

President

Attraction

Treasurer

Pierre Laporte, FCPA, FCA*

President, Deloitte Quebec

Vice-Chair, Deloitte Canada

President and CEO and Secretary of the Board

Michel Leblanc*

President and CEO

Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

Isabelle Bettez

Technology entrepreneur

Administrator and Coach

Co-Founder, 8D Technologies Inc.

Déborah Cherenfant

President

Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montreal (JCCM)

Regional Director, Women Entrepreneurs, Quebec Region

TD Bank Group

Benoit Dubé

Executive Vice-President, Legal and Economic Affairs, and Corporate Secretary

CGI

Éric Filion

President

Hydro-Québec Distribution et Services partagés

Magda Fusaro

Rector

Université du Québec à Montréal

Claude Gagnon*

President

BMO Financial Group, Quebec

Martin Gagnon

Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer

National Bank Financial

Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management

Member of the Office of the President

National Bank

Sarra Ghribi

Founder and President

Loue1robe Loue1tux

Cherif Habib

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Dialogue Technologies

Vickie Joseph*

Co-Founder, Groupe 3737 and Femmepreneur

Co-Founder and President, V Kosmetik

Vincent Kou

Vice President, Corporate Development & Growth

Brivia Group

Alain Lavoie

President

Irosoft

Domenica Maciocia*

Senior Vice President, Client Experience, Bell Business Markets

Bell Canada

Élise Proulx*

Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications and Chief of Staff

Ivanhoé Cambridge

Paul Raymond

President and Chief Executive Officer

Alithya

John Stokes

Co-Founder and Partner

Real Ventures

Macky Tall

Head of Real Asset and Private Equity

CDPQ

President and CEO

CDPQ Infra

Jonathan Tétrault

Managing Partner

Sagard Holdings

Anik Trudel

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Lavery Lawyers

* Member of the Executive Committee

Biographical notes and photos of members of the board of directors are available on the Chamber's website.

Members of the Chamber's board of directors use DiliTrust services to share confidential documents in the performance of their duties.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 8,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

